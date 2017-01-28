Monday Medical: Jan Bishop Cancer Center opens today

Chairs with heat and massage. Space to accommodate family and friends. Private and communal areas. A connection to nature and continued life. Daylight.

Monday Medical Monday Medical columns publish weekly in the Steamboat Today's Yampa Valley Health section. Read more columns here.

The Jan Bishop Cancer Center is located at 1100 Central Park Drive, Suite 2000, on the campus of Yampa Valley Medical Center. From Pine Grove Road, turn onto Central Park Drive and take the last entrance to Yampa Valley Medical Center on the left. From Steamboat Boulevard, turn onto Central Park Drive and take the first entrance on the right.

When discussions began about the possibility of a new cancer center, those were some of the requests patients had. When the Jan Bishop Cancer Center opens today, patients will see their desires are now realities.

Community support

The need for an expanded cancer care program was evident a few years ago. The Yampa Valley Medical Center Foundation embarked on a fundraising campaign to turn this dream into a reality, and to date, $3.8 million has been raised.

“The philanthropic support of the Steamboat Springs community is remarkable,” said Karen Schneider, executive director of YVMCF. “From participation in the Penguin Plunge and the Diamonds and Denim Gala, to donations large and small, the Jan Bishop Cancer Center is a facility of which everyone can be proud.”

Modern facility

Ground broke on the new center in February 2016, and in May 2016, the final steel beam was hoisted into place. Teams from Boulder Associates Architects and Haselden Construction designed and built the facility, one which Jan Fritz, RN, director of cancer care at Yampa Valley Medical Center, said consolidates care for patients like never before.

“The Jan Bishop Cancer Center is a dedicated facility in which we will be able to continue providing safe and high-quality cancer care,” Fritz said. “Everything is in one location. Previously, patients went from one area of YVMC to another; now, that care comes to them.”

Services located within the Jan Bishop Cancer Center include an oncology clinic, chemotherapy and infusion, Whole Person Cancer Clinic, individual and family counseling, surgery and pathology services, lab draws, nutrition consultations, patient navigation, genetic counseling and clinical trials.

Upon entering the Outpatient Pavilion on the YVMC campus, patients will proceed to the second-floor clinic. The clinic is divided into two service areas, one for the oncology clinic and the other for chemotherapy and infusion.

From the main waiting area, there is a separate entrance to the oncology clinic, as well as a private exit for patients. The clinic features four exam rooms, one of which can also be used for minor procedures.

On the chemotherapy and infusion side, warm sunlight streams through floor-to-ceiling windows, and expansive views of Mount Werner can be seen from two private and four semi-private bays. Frosted glass doors separate the semi-private bays, giving patients the option to visit with each other during treatment. Two additional private rooms are located down the hall.

All the infusion rooms and bays offer shades that can both lessen sunlight as well as black out light, depending on patients’ desires.

A family room with a fireplace is at the back of the center, giving patients and their loved ones space in which to gather. A nutrition station and computer access stations are also included.

Additionally, the Jan Bishop Cancer Center includes a boutique, generously sponsored by the Bust of Steamboat, at which patients can try on wigs and prosthetics in private, as well as receive guidance about skin care and make-up application during cancer treatment.

Efficient care; healing environment

With nurses’ stations located on both sides of the center, cancer care staff is better able to respond to patient needs. A pneumatic tube system connects to the main hospital for transfer of lab specimens.

“The staff is thrilled with the space they now have,” Fritz said. “It gives them the opportunity to give each patient and family the care they need.”

A modern design aesthetic with accents of natural stone and wood create a soothing, healing environment throughout the center. The chosen color pallet evokes a sense of calm, comfort, security and peace. Many pieces of artwork throughout the center, including some by local artists, were funded by donors.

During a preview event for past and current cancer patients held the beginning of January, the looks of gratitude for the new cancer center were evident.

“It’s an exciting time at YVMC,” Fritz said. “We’re improving the health of individuals and taking care of our community, thanks to the Jan Bishop Cancer Center.”