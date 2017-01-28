Jail Report for Jan. 21 to Jan 27, 2017

Saturday, January 28, 2017

The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Miguel B. Molina, 23 — felony criminal impersonation, theft (Steamboat Springs Police Department)

Sunday, Jan. 22

Collin D. Bodi, 22 — failure to appear (SSPD)

Reece A. Clay, 30 — no proof of insurance, defective taillight, DUI (Routt County Sheriff’s Office)

Dean A. Martin, 55 — DUI (SSPD)

Xavier A. Veille, 32 — third-degree assault (SSPD)

Monday, Jan. 23

George E. Ackerman III, 31 — third-degree assault (SSPD)

Tuesday, Jan. 24

No arrests

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Jessica E. Goss, 23 — DUI, careless driving, operated uninsured vehicle, drove without license, sticker not attached, headlamps defective (RCSO)

Thursday, Jan. 26

Shawn M. Ferrell, 27 — felony possession with intent to distribute, felony possession of controlled substance (All Crimes Enforcement Team)

Friday, Jan. 27

No arrests

