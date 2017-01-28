Jail Report for Jan. 21 to Jan 27, 2017

The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Miguel B. Molina, 23 — felony criminal impersonation, theft (Steamboat Springs Police Department)
Sunday, Jan. 22
Collin D. Bodi, 22 — failure to appear (SSPD)
Reece A. Clay, 30 — no proof of insurance, defective taillight, DUI (Routt County Sheriff’s Office)
Dean A. Martin, 55 — DUI (SSPD)
Xavier A. Veille, 32 — third-degree assault (SSPD)
Monday, Jan. 23
George E. Ackerman III, 31 — third-degree assault (SSPD)
Tuesday, Jan. 24
No arrests
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Jessica E. Goss, 23 — DUI, careless driving, operated uninsured vehicle, drove without license, sticker not attached, headlamps defective (RCSO)
Thursday, Jan. 26
Shawn M. Ferrell, 27 — felony possession with intent to distribute, felony possession of controlled substance (All Crimes Enforcement Team)
Friday, Jan. 27
No arrests
