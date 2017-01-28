Bathroom fan overheats: The Record for Friday, Jan. 27, 2017

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Friday, Jan. 27, 2017

2:36 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a woman passed out at a bus stop at Third Street and Lincoln Avenue. Police determined everything was fine.

9:48 a.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to a report of a possible fire in the 23800 block of Routt County Road 16. A bathroom fan overheated and melted combustable items below. A water line broke, which put out the fire.

10:14 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help with a gas leak in the 900 block of Strings Road.

1:04 p.m. Officers were called to a report of an internet line cut in the 1900 block of Montview Court.

1:04 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a crash at Walton Creek Road and Après Ski Way. A woman lost control of her car and collided with an oncoming car. Police suspect the woman’s car door opened during the crash, and she was ejected. She might have been run over by the car. She was taken to Yampa Valley Medical Center with injuries that were not life threatening. She was also issued a summons for DUI.

5:56 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a moose walking down the street at North Park Road and Logan Avenue.

6:12 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person who fell in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue.

6:31 p.m. Officers were called to a report of shoplifting at a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. The suspected shoplifter fled and could not be located.

6:47 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a man who was possibly drunk and hit his head in the first block of Eighth Street.

10:45 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a man tackled by an unknown man at a bar in the 2500 block of Village Drive.