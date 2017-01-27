Woman may have been ejected in Steamboat Springs crash

— A woman was injured after police believe she may have been ejected from her car during a crash Friday in Steamboat Springs.

According to police, the 43-year-old Montrose woman lost control of her 1986 Saab sedan on Après Ski Way. The car drifted sideways into oncoming traffic and collided with a newer Ford Explorer.

Police believe the woman’s car door possibly opened after the collision, and she was ejected from the car and run over.

She then got back in the car.

“She was hurt but not critically,” Steamboat Fire Rescue Chief Mel Stewart said.

The occupants of the Explorer were not hurt. The woman was taken to Yampa Valley Medical Center and issued a summons for DUI.

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland