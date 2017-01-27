Today's top 10 weekend events in Steamboat Springs

— Wondering what to do and where to go in Steamboat Springs? We've got you covered with this weekend's top 10 events.

FRIDAY, JAN. 27

Steamboat Theatrical Society | noon | Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St. | Free

Join other theater enthusiasts at the Art Depot baggage room. Feel free to bring a segment of prose, poetry, original work or a traditional scene from a play or movie to read aloud and discuss. No memorization is required. For more information, contact Sabrina Stewart at 970-323-599-8281 or sstew7@gmail.com.

The Chief Players Present: A Weekend of One Acts | 7 p.m. | Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave. |

The Chief Players are proud to present their 10th production. Join them for an eclectic mix of One Act Plays. Some adult language and content. Tickets $20.

Ryan Chrys & the Roughcuts | 9 p.m. | Hahn's Peak Roadhouse, 60880 Routt County Rd. 129.

Ryan Chrys & the Roughcuts is a country band hailing from Denver for a night on stage at the Hahns Peak Roadhouse.

Andy Frasco & the U.N. | 10 p.m. | Schmiggity’s, 821 Lincoln Ave.

Known as a Schmiggity’s favorite. Andy Frasco & the U.N. are known to bring a night of entertainment and feel-good tunes. They might even join the crowd on the dance floor.

Amoramora -- Old Town Pub & Restaurant, 10 p.m.

Boulder born progressive funk, sprinkled with jams, jazz and blues. This up and coming project comprised of a wide range of talented musicians, is show not to miss. 600 Lincoln Ave.

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

Lift Up Produce Drive | 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | City Market, 1825 Central Park Plaza.

Shoppers will be asked to purchase produce and donate to Lift Up Food Bank upon exiting store. Cash donations will also be accepted. If you would like to volunteer for future drives, contact Bridget at 879-2646.

Moonhill School House Live Music by Randy Kelley & Friends | 7 to 11 p.m. | Moonhill Schoolhouse Community Center, 50710 County Road 129.

Enjoy some live music and dancing at the Moonhill Schoolhouse in Clark. The evening will feature local musicians: Randy Kelly & Friends. $5 at the door, kids welcome and are free. Refreshments provided, BYOB.

SUNDAY, JAN. 29

Latin Dance Night | 7 p.m. | Schmiggity’s, 821 Lincoln Ave.

Sunday night Latin dance parties are back! Free dance lessons starting at 7 p.m., followed by a full night of open dancing.

Cheryl Wheeler, featuring Kenny White | 7 to 9:30 p.m. | Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.

Cheryl Wheeler's songs have been covered by artists including Dan Seals, Peter Paul and Mary, Kenny Loggins, Garth Brooks, Suzy Boggus, Melanie, Bette Midler, Maura O'Connell, Sylvia, Kathy Mattea, and Holly Near. She will perform with Kenny White, who will open for Wheeler, then accompany her and sing backup.

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong | 10 p.m. | Schmiggity’s, 821 Lincoln Ave.

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong brings end-of-the-world enthusiasm to their high-energy psychedelic funk. Their infectious electro-funk grooves, undeniable live energy and contagious smiles have their rabid fanbase “the Flock” growing exponentially. Based out of Baltimore, Maryland, this animated quartet has been scorching up the country with their explosive performances and danceable peaks.

