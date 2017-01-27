Steamboat briefs: Call for artists to participate in CVA small works show

The Center for Visual Arts, 837 Lincoln Ave., is accepting entries for its upcoming “Room Full of Views” small works show, which will be featured during the gallery’s First Friday Artwalk opening reception March 3. This is a non-juried show, open to all artists, with a maximum of 35 entries accepted in order of sign-up. All work must be original, 2D or 3D work and no larger than 12 inches in any direction. Artwork is due Feb. 18. Visit steamboatartcenter.com for complete details and registration.

Free cardiovascular screenings available for women Friday

Friday is National Wear Red Day, raising awareness of heart disease in women. Women can drop in for a free cardiovascular and diabetes screening from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at Northwest Colorado Health, 940 Central Park Drive, Suite 101.

Screenings include cholesterol panel, blood pressure test, blood glucose test and BMI. Participants will receive personalized education and heart disease prevention tips based on their results. Free cardiovascular screenings also are available by appointment. Call 970-879-1632 for more information.

Steamboat students makes University Dean’s List

Taylor Elliott, a sophomore majoring in intelligence and national security studies from Steamboat Springs, was among 2,253 students at Coastal Carolina University who made the fall 2016 Dean’s List. To qualify for the Dean’s List, freshmen must earn a 3.25 grade point average and upperclassmen must earn a 3.5 grade point average. Coastal Carolina University is a public liberal arts institution located in Conway, South Carolina.

Yampa Valley Singers begin rehearsals Feb 21 at church

All singers are invited to join the Yampa Valley Singers as they begin weekly rehearsals from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the United Methodist Church, Eighth and Oak streets.

Tenor and bass singers are especially needed in this community choral group as they prepare for concerts to be held on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7. The concerts will be presented by the Yampa Valley Choral Society, combining Yampa Valley Singers and Steamboat Chamber Singers. Call Ruth McClelland at 970-879-2641 for more informatio and to register with a $35 fee.

Colorado Energy Office to present C-PACE training at energy efficiency workshop

The Colorado Energy Office will present a free C-PACE training as the local introduction to the Colorado Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy program from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday Feb. 2. C-PACE was approved by Routt County in December and offers a 100 percent financing option for energy-efficiency and water conservation improvements for new or existing commercial buildings.

C-PACE is available for commercial buildings including office, retail, hotel, multi-family (five units or more), industrial, healthcare, school, municipal and nonprofit. Energy efficient eligible projects include: automated building controls, boilers, chillers, furnaces, building envelopes, insulation, windows, combined heat/power systems, high efficiency lighting, hot water heating, HVAC upgrades and controls, solar PV, pumps, motors, drives, roof replacement and water conservation.

This long-term financing option is paid back up to 20 years via the building’s property tax assessment. The resulting energy savings can outweigh the annual assessment. This workshop, along with an application, is required for contractors who wish to become registered with and develop C-PACE financed projects.

Networking and breakfast snacks will start at 8:30 a.m. before the class at the Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors conference room, 625 S. Lincoln Ave., No. 202. Visit copace.com for more information. For workshop registration email Suzie@yvsc.org.

Award-winning documentary ‘The Age of Consequences’ analyzes climate change

Bud Werner Memorial Library and Yampa Valley Sustainability Council present a free screening of “The Age of Consequences,” an award-winning documentary that investigates the impacts of climate change on increased resource scarcity, migration and conflict through the lens of U.S. national security and global stability, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 in Library Hall.

Through unflinching case-study analysis, distinguished admirals, generals and military veterans take viewers beyond the headlines of the conflict in Syria, the social unrest of the Arab Spring, the rise of radicalized groups such as ISIS, and the European refugee crisis — and lay bare how climate change stressors interact with societal tensions, sparking conflict. Whether a long-term vulnerability or sudden shock, the film unpacks how water and food shortages, drought, extreme weather and sea-level rise function as “accelerants of instability” and “catalysts for conflict” in volatile regions of the world.

These Pentagon insiders make the compelling case that, if nations go on with business as usual, the consequences of climate change — waves of refugees, failed states, terrorism — will continue to grow in scale and frequency, with grave implications for peace and security in the 21st century.

Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

Bud Werner Memorial Library seeks former Three Wire Winter magazine students

Bud Werner Memorial Library wants to connect with past Three Wire Winter magazine students. Those former students should contact Alyssa Selby at the library or call or email tannabrock@yahoo.com.