Routt County school lunch menus for week of Jan. 30

Friday, January 27, 2017

■ Steamboat Springs School District

Monday: Beef chili

Tuesday: Chicken pot pit

Wednesday: Pasta Chianti style or Alfredo sauce

Thursday: Cantonese roast pork over rice

Friday: Homemade pizza (gluten-free available)

■ Hayden School District

Monday: Beans and wieners, butter noodles, fruit cocktail, bosco sticks, milk

Tuesday: Beefy macaroni and cheese, California blend vegetables, spinach salad, diced pears, milk

Wednesday: Wheat pancakes, sausage links, ruby red grapefruit, hash browns, milk

Thursday: Roasted turkey with gravy, peas and carrots, fresh apples, wheat rolls, milk

Friday: Spaghetti Bolognese, grilled zucchini, apricots, garlic bread, milk

■ South Routt School District

Monday: Homemade kraut pockets, fruit and vegetable bar, milk

Tuesday: Street tacos, fruit and vegetable bar, milk

Wednesday: Pancakes and sausage, fruit and vegetable bar, milk

Thursday: Barbecue pork sandwich, french fries, fruit and vegetable bar, milk

Friday: No school

