Routt County school lunch menus for week of Jan. 30

■ Steamboat Springs School District
Monday: Beef chili
Tuesday: Chicken pot pit
Wednesday: Pasta Chianti style or Alfredo sauce
Thursday: Cantonese roast pork over rice
Friday: Homemade pizza (gluten-free available)
■ Hayden School District
Monday: Beans and wieners, butter noodles, fruit cocktail, bosco sticks, milk
Tuesday: Beefy macaroni and cheese, California blend vegetables, spinach salad, diced pears, milk
Wednesday: Wheat pancakes, sausage links, ruby red grapefruit, hash browns, milk
Thursday: Roasted turkey with gravy, peas and carrots, fresh apples, wheat rolls, milk
Friday: Spaghetti Bolognese, grilled zucchini, apricots, garlic bread, milk
■ South Routt School District
Monday: Homemade kraut pockets, fruit and vegetable bar, milk
Tuesday: Street tacos, fruit and vegetable bar, milk
Wednesday: Pancakes and sausage, fruit and vegetable bar, milk
Thursday: Barbecue pork sandwich, french fries, fruit and vegetable bar, milk
Friday: No school
