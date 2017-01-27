Routt County Council on Aging menus for week of Jan. 30

■ Steamboat Springs Community Center
Monday: Pizza, tossed salad, garbanzo beans, raisins, crème puff
Tuesday: Beef tips, mashed potatoes, gravy, spinach, wheat roll, apple sauce
Thursday: Mushroom stroganoff, peas, tossed salad, garlic bread, cookie
Friday: Honey barbecue chicken, vegetables, sweet potato, wheat roll, orange sherbet
■ Hayden American Legion Hall
Tuesday: Beef tips, mashed potatoes, gravy, spinach, wheat roll, apple sauce
Thursday: Mushroom stroganoff, peas, tossed salad, garlic bread, cookie
■ South Routt Community Center
Monday: Pizza, tossed salad, garbanzo beans, raisins, crème puff
Wednesday: Beef tips, mashed potatoes, gravy, spinach, wheat roll, apple sauce
Friday: Honey barbecue chicken, vegetables, sweet potato, wheat roll, orange sherbet
All lunches are served at noon. There is a recommended donation of $3 per lunch for those 60 and older and $6 for those younger than 60. A $30 punch card is good for 10 lunches for seniors 60 and older or five lunches for those younger than 60. Find detailed menus at rccoaging.org. Call 970-879-0633 to make a lunch reservation, request Meals on Wheels or arrange for a van pickup.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID