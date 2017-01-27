County wrestling teams eye season's swan song

— The Steamboat Springs High School wrestling team dropped both ends of a triangular Thursday night at Glenwood Springs, though coach Travis Bryant said the losses were as much a factor of his team’s size as it was his kids’ skills.

The Sailors fell to Glenwood, 44-18, and Eagle Valley, 52-28, giving up piles of points in forfeits.

“I was happy with the way our guys wrestled,” Bryant said. “I just wish we had a whole team.”

The Sailors had four wrestlers go 2-0 on the night. Spencer Mader won twice at 120 pounds. Lance Bryant did it at 145, Matthew Hansen at 152 and Hayden Johnson at 160. Colton Pasternak was 1-1 at 113 pounds and Tucker Havel went 1-0.

The team was missing one of its top wrestlers in Dakota Thvedt, who was out sick.

“It’s like a chess match, and it’s especially hard to lose one of your power pieces,” Bryant said.

The team now travels this weekend to the Valley Invitational in Gilcrest.

“We will see several of our regional teams there, plus a lot of state competition at our level,” Bryant said. “Valley’s the returning state champ, so we’ll get a good look at them and get to see what their program’s like.”

Tigers hunker down

The Hayden High School wrestling team won’t actually be wrestling anywhere this weekend.

Instead, the Tigers tackled a night of working out and team bonding at the high school on Friday.

“It’s a chance to recoup and get ready for the last couple of weeks of the season,” coach Chad Jones said.

That “team bonding” was to include watching Hayden’s boys and girls basketball teams play at home against Hotchkiss, then an all-nighter that mixes “fun” activities with workouts.

“It’s about getting the team to do something fun together,” Jones said.

The team last wrestled in Paonia last weekend. Christian Carson placed third at 220 pounds to lead the squad. Jones said Hunter Planansky, who was third at 152 pounds, and Jake Planansky also had strong showings.

Next up for the squad is a triangular starting at 6 p.m. Thursday in Oak Creek against Soroco and West Grand.

Logan racks up big win

The Rams are also eyeing that triangular, but first wrestle a tough tournament Saturday in Center.

They’re coming off a very strong showing in Paonia headlined by a big win from Jace Logan, who ran into the top-ranked Class 2A wrestler at 152 pounds, Hayden Harris from Norwood/Nucla.

Logan, who was ranked second, ended up running away with the match, winning 9-1, and this week he overtook Harris to be ranked first at 152 pounds in the On the Mat rankings.

“He really beat him up, but they’ll have a rematch this weekend,” coach Jay Whaley said.

Lane Martindale placed fourth at 145 pounds and Sky Carlson was sixth at 195.

It’s all evidence of a team on the right track, Whaley said, but one that still needs to take steps before the regional tournament, which starts in two weeks.

“Our region is hard, way hard,” he said. “We still have to wrestle really well to get all of our kids out of the regional. That will really be a challenge, but we’re improving every week.”

To reach Joel Reichenberger, call 970-871-4253, email jreichenberger@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @JReich9