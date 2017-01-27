Bathroom fan causes fire at Stagecoach condo

— Smoke detectors and the smell of smoke alerted neighbors to a fire Friday morning at a Stagecoach condo complex.

At 9:50 a.m., Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to the Wagon Wheel condos at 23800 Routt County Road 16.

A neighbor called to report smelling smoke and alarms coming from a unit below her.

Firefighters found moderate smoke but no fire and determined the smoke had come from a fire in a bathroom.

Firefighters determined the fire started when a bathroom ventilation fan malfuctioned.

Capt. Roger Moore said it was not clear if that fan was on when the fire started.

It is believed the fan overheated and dripped hot plastic and ignited items on the floor, as well as a toilet seat cover.

The heat from the fire caused the toilet to crack, and it melted a hole in the plastic water line feeding the toilet.

“That had just a little bit of a spray that kept the fire in check,” Moore said.

The bathroom had minor damage, and some smoke contamination to the rest of the condo.

“It could have been much worse,” Moore said.

The tenants and their young child were not home when the fire started. They are going to be displaced until the smoke damage can be addressed.

A dog was kept in a back room and did not appear to be injured.

“Sadly, we had a fire, but everyone is alive and well, and that’s what’s important,” Moore said.

