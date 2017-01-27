Arguing over internet: The Record for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017

10:14 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a disturbance involving a car that got damaged at a parking lot in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza.

11:20 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a transient woman begging for money at a convenience store in the 900 block of Weiss Drive. She was given a trespass warning.

3:25 p.m. Officers were called to a report of moose in the 1300 block of Sparta Plaza. There were several other moose sightings during the day.

5:09 p.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to a report of a transformer on fire in the 400 block of Willow Bend.

5:28 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a 7-year-old boy with bright blue hair who was missing at a church in the 500 block of Oak Street. The boy had gone to the restroom and did not return. A city bus driver later called to report the boy was on the bus. The boy’s mother told police the boy had a history of wandering off and doing similar things.

6:47 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person being harassed over the phone in the 500 block of Buena Vista Court.

7:01 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to a report of a shed on fire in the 1900 block of Montview Court. Someone had been melting snow and started a small fire. It was out when firefighters arrived.

11:27 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a fight in the 900 block of Confluence Court. It was an argument between roommates, and there was some pushing. The argument was reportedly over internet usage.

11:42 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a fight that occurred earlier at a bar in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.