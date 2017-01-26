Steamboat briefs: CEO class will be featured at Coffee and a Newspaper

Steamboat Today will host its next Coffee and a Newspaper from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the newspaper offices, 1901 Curve Plaza. The new CEO class at Steamboat Springs High School will be the featured topic. Students from the class will talk about the course and discuss their business projects. Coffee and a Newspaper is open to the community, and coffee and pastries will be served. Editor Lisa Schlichtman and Publisher Suzanne Schlicht will also be present to guide the discussion. Email Schlichtman at lschlichtman@steamboattoday.com for more information.

Lodging barometer predicts more than 11K visitors

About 11,700 visitors are expected to be in town Saturday, Jan. 28, according to the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association’s lodging barometer released Wednesday.

The figure represents 75 percent capacity at area lodging properties, with downtown occupancy at 91 percent. On the mountain, hotels and condos are forecast at 74 percent capacity.

Lodging in Steamboat is expected to dip to 8,800 visitors by Wednesday.

The Chamber’s lodging barometer is based on survey data from local lodging properties. Its primary function is to help businesses determine staffing levels during the winter and summer tourism seasons. Actual lodging occupancy levels tend to increase from the forecast levels as a result of last-minute bookings.

Hands-on camps for children offered during school breaks

Kim Schulz, of Key to Learning tutoring, and Hannah Gooding of Gooding Parenting, will offer day camps from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 10 and March 16 at 818 Oak St. in downtown Steamboat Springs. The camps are open to first- through fourth-grade students. Register by today to reserve a space in the camp Feb. 10.

Camp sessions will begin with a story and include engaging, hands-on activities centered around a theme. The children will enjoy outdoor activities, seasonal foods, art exploration and literacy adventures.

The cost is $45 per day. To register, email hannah.a.gooding@gmail.com. Call 970-819-9869 for more information.

Draft recreation site analysis document available for review

A draft document, which makes management recommendations for recreation sites on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland, is now available for public review.

During the past year, U.S. Forest Service staff with the Medicine Bow-Routt have undertaken a unit-wide analysis of their developed recreation sites. The internal analysis, physical examination and subsequent recommendations will result in management direction, changes and priorities in coming years.

A web page has been developed for public information and feedback about the MBRTB Recreation Site Analysis. Visit fs.usda.gov/goto/mbrtb/rsa to view the draft document and submit comments, which should be submitted by Feb. 28.

There are currently 221 developed recreation sites on the MBRTB. Those sites include boat docks, campgrounds, interpretive sites, picnic areas, trailheads and visitor centers.

Scholarships available for journalism, media students

The Colorado Press Association and Denver Foundation offers scholarship for aspiring high school and college journalists, and applications for 2017 awards are now available online.

College students who meet all the following criteria are encouraged to apply:

■ Will be a full-time junior or senior (minimum 12 credits/semester) at a four-year Colorado college or university in the fall of 2017.

■ Have decided to major in journalism or a media-related field (e.g. multimedia, technical journalism, documentary filmmaking, media studies, mass communications, etc.)

■ Are planning to begin a journalism or media career after graduation.

The online application for college students is available at denverfoundation.academicworks.com/opportunities/291.

High school students who meet all the following criteria are also encouraged to apply.

■ Will graduate from a Colorado high school in the spring of 2017.

■ Have held at least one leadership position (e.g. editor, president, treasurer, etc.) in a student media organization, such as the high school newspaper, yearbook or media club during their senior year.

■ Will attend an accredited four-year college or university in Colorado in the fall of 2017.

The online application for high school students is available at denverfoundation.academicworks.com/opportunities/305v.

Email Charmaine Brown at cbrown@denverfoundation.org for more information.

Steamboat student named to Clarke University honors list

Ryan Jeep, of Phippsburg, was named to the Dean’s List at Clarke University for the fall 2016 semester. The list recognizes full-time Clarke students who have earned a 3.65 grade-point average or above on a 4.0 scale with a minimum of 12 graded hours. Clarke University is a Catholic university in Dubuque, Iowa.

Film shows orchestra with instruments made from trash

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free screening of “Landfill Harmonic,” a multi-award-winning documentary film that follows the Recycled Orchestra of Cateura, a children’s musical group from Paraguay that plays instruments made entirely out of trash, at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 in Library Hall.

The film won the SXSW 24 Beats Per Second Audience Award and the AFI Fest World Cinema Audience Award. As the orchestra’s story goes viral, the orchestra is catapulted into the global spotlight. Under the guidance of idealistic music director Favio Chavez, the children must navigate a strange new world of arenas and soldout concerts. However, when a natural disaster strikes their country, Favio must find a way to keep the orchestra intact and provide a source of hope for their town.

The film is a testament to the transformative power of music and the resilience of the human spirit. Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

Girl Scouts in Steamboat in need of volunteers

The Steamboat Springs Girl Scouts are looking for volunteers. For more information, contact Nancy Mucklow at 970-846-2630 or nancymucklow@gmail.com.