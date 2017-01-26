Hostile work environment: The Record for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017

2:34 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a woman who said a drunken man was mean to her and assaulted her in the 2700 block of Downhill Drive.

9:53 a.m. Officers were called to check on the welfare of an at-risk adult who family members thought was being taken advantage of.

11:02 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious person trying to get into a car in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road. Police could not locate anyone.

1:57 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person with chest pain in the first block of Valley View Court.

4:55 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who received a threatening text message.

6:43 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help with a gas leak in the 42400 block of Deerfoot Lane

7:16 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person in the 1800 block of Montview Lane who thought their computer had been hacked.

9:41 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person punched by a co-worker at a towing company in the 1300 block of 13th Street.

10:55 p.m. A man came to the police department and claimed he was assaulted in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

11:40 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a man who said he was hit in the face at a bar in the 700 block of Yampa Street.