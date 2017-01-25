Strange gurgling noises in bathroom: The Record for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017

12:01 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of loud music in the 1300 block of Sparta Plaza. A warning was issued.

3:15 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who was concerned because they had not seen a roommate since Sunday.

9:27 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a person in the 500 block of Buena Vista Court who believed choke cherries had been smashed on their car.

11:56 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a person not happy with where a semi was being chained up at Mount Werner Road and U.S. Highway 40.

12:14 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person who was bleeding in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Frontage.

3:44 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person who hit their head after slipping on ice in the 900 block of Pine Street.

5:56 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident at a convenience store in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza. A woman called from the bathroom saying she was hearing gurgling noises, and she thought something peculiar was going on. Police could not find anyone.

6:01 p.m. Officers were called to a report of suspicious people outside an after-school program in the 300 block of Seventh Street. They were drunk and asking for rides.

6:23 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person with a medical problem in the 34700 block of Country Green Road.

6:49 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a burglary in the 2300 block of Ski Time Square Drive. Electronics had been taken.

9:05 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person having an allergic reaction in the 100 block of North Third Street.