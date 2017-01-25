Steamboat Springs City Council seeking applicants to replace Tony Connell

— Steamboat Springs residents who want to serve on the City Council have until Feb. 7 to apply for a chance to be appointed for the job.

An application is available at the end of this story.

Applicants must live in District 1, which generally includes the downtown area west of Fifth Street and the western city limits.

The new council member will replace Tony Connell, who is stepping down on Feb. 14 because of demands at work. Connell has also expressed a desire to spend more time with his children.

The appointed member will serve until the next council election in November.

He or she will be sworn in during a busy time for the council.

Council members are currently planning for a new police station, weighing the future of Howelsen Hill and trying to restore public trust in the government in the wake of a police scandal that rocked the community in the spring of 2015.

Interest in a District 1 seat was high during the last regular council election in 2015, when five residents ran for the seat.

The council has not had to appoint a new council member since Bart Kounovsky was picked for a council seat in 2010.

Kounovsky replaced a council member who had moved away to the Front Range.

The current city council will interview council candidates starting at 7 p.m. Feb. 14.

