Steamboat briefs: Tickets available for March 29 Steamboat Adventures Show

The Steamboat Adventures Show is returning for its second year, featuring top adventurers telling about their travels across the world. The event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 29 at the Chief Theater in downtown Steamboat Springs.

Locals who are featured in the upcoming Steamboat Adventures magazine, published by Steamboat Pilot & Today, will share accounts of their outdoor adventures through video, slide show and presentations.

Tickets are $25, and $10 from every ticket sold will be donated to Everything Outdoors Steamboat, an organization dedicated to getting children outdoors and fostering a love for adventure. The ticket price includes admission to the show, one alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage and appetizers.

Seating is limited, so reserve your tickets. Call Bryna Sisk at 970-871-4235 for more information.

Moots launches fundraiser for trail maintenance endowment fund

Moots recently launched its fifth Ti Stick (cylindrical titanium “cowbell”) fundraiser, this time benefitting the Trail Maintenance Endowment Fund. Previous beneficiaries include IMBA, Bicycle Colorado, Colorado Flood Relief and cycling industry legend Charlie Cunnigham.

The local bike company has made 50 Ti Sticks, which will be sold for $125 each, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Trail Maintenance Endowment Fund to help maintain biking, hiking and equestrian trails.

“We’re super proud to bring this fundraiser to the local level,” said Moots Marketing Director Jon Cariveau. “Locals and visitors of the Yampa Valley benefit from our large network of trails, and the endowment fund assures they will be maintained for years to come. The Moots Ti Sticks have become a collectable over the last four editions, raising thousands of dollars for numerous organizations, and we feel the TMEF is a deserving recipient.”

For more information, visit moots.com/moots-ti-sticks-2017.

Steamboat graduate named to fall 2016 college dean’s list

Arden Habermehl of Steamboat Springs was named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota. Dean’s list members have achieved a 3.75 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Routt County Fair Advisory Board at-large position open to area

The Routt County Fair Advisory Board is seeking applicants for an open at-large position on its board, which is made of nine volunteers appointed by the Board of Routt County Commissioners.

The fair advisory board is a working board that oversees the planning, preparation and production of the annual Routt County Fair and makes recommendations to the Routt County ommissioners regarding the annual fair operating budget, capital improvements and the prioritization of improvements at the fairgrounds and updates to the fairgrounds master plan. The board meets at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month at alternating locations across the county.

Interested parties should submit a letter of interest to the Routt County Fair Advisory Board by email to jdelay@co.routt.co.us, by fax to 970-276-1023 or by mail to P.O. Box 1000, Hayden, CO 81639.

Steamboat woman graduates from Montana State University

Veronica Walton, of Steamboat Springs, graduated from Montana State University on Dec. 17. She was one of 733 undergraduates who received diplomas during fall commencement ceremonies. Walton graduated with high honors, which means she had a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.70.

Center for Visual Arts accepts new docents for February

The Center for Visual Arts is expanding its docent program to include new members beginning February. Emphasizing art education in the community, CVA docents lead group tours, assist at special events, including lectures and workshops, greet visitors to the gallery and conduct art sales.

Typically CVA docents spend one day per month greeting visitors. Other part-time opportunities include helping with fundraising efforts and serving on specific committees, such as Art Walk, exhibits and facilities

Currently the Center for Visual Arts, a nonprofit organization, provides exhibit space for emerging artists and displays the work of highly accomplished regional artists. CVA coordinates the popular First Friday Art Walk and presents free Guest Artist Lectures to local artists and the community at-large.



In return for their service, docents receive free admission to CVA events, discounted prices on art, exposure to people in the art field and a chance to expand their art education. CVA hosts “Meet the Artists” evenings for docents, visits to artists’ studios and excursions to the Front Range to visit galleries and museums including the Denver Art Museum.

Interested persons should email betsy@ssteamboatartcenter.com or call 970-846-8365.