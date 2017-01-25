Katherine Cain: March did not represent all women

Why is it vulgar for Donald Trump to speak about groping women (which it is) but perfectly acceptable for a Steamboat business owner to publicly display a sign saying pretty much the same thing about him?

What a terrible example to set for all the children who took part in the Women's March on Saturday.

While this march drew many participants, the views expressed do not represent all women. Many of us voted for Donald Trump and are willing to give him a chance.

Yes, his remarks were crude, but he has apologized, and I don't think any of us should be judged by our worst moments.

I did not vote for President Obama in 2008 nor 2012, but yet, I accepted the result of each election. I would hope those who were disappointed in the 2016 election would do the same.

Katherine Cain

Yampa