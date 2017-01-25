Katherine Cain: March did not represent all women

Why is it vulgar for Donald Trump to speak about groping women (which it is) but perfectly acceptable for a Steamboat business owner to publicly display a sign saying pretty much the same thing about him?
What a terrible example to set for all the children who took part in the Women's March on Saturday.
While this march drew many participants, the views expressed do not represent all women. Many of us voted for Donald Trump and are willing to give him a chance.
Yes, his remarks were crude, but he has apologized, and I don't think any of us should be judged by our worst moments.
I did not vote for President Obama in 2008 nor 2012, but yet, I accepted the result of each election. I would hope those who were disappointed in the 2016 election would do the same.
Katherine Cain
Yampa
Brian Kotowski 4 hours, 3 minutes ago
Mere Trump loathing isn't enough to win past the gatekeepers of events like last weekend's Liberal Women's March. Women lacking the requisite ideological purity were chased back to the kitchen where they belong; despite their anti-Trump cred. Their kind are not welcome.
Billionaire George Soros has ties to more than 50 ‘partners’ of the Women’s March on Washington
"What is the link between one of Hillary Clinton’s largest donors and the Women’s March? Turns out, it’s quite significant."
From the NYT; hardly a right wing echo chamber. The Kochs throwing their money around is bad. When Soros does it, it's good. Duh.
I suspect I'm not the only one whose eyebrows are raised at the irony of an old white guy like Soros in the role of puppet master to all these strong, loud, women.
You'll have a hard time convincing me that this weekend's display was anything other than carefully scripted political theater; deliberately crafted to exclude the heretics who disagree that abortion is sacrosanct (that's half the women in the country, btw).
Nice job on the %+$$y hats, by the way. Nothing says "take us seriously!" like wearing crocheted genitalia on your head.
mary walker 3 hours, 8 minutes ago
What's wrong Brian, needing to "re-comment" something you've already put on another stream in hopes that people will agree with what you have to say? Nowhere does it say that a March, or protest, is going to incorporate every viewpoint. That's kinda' the whole point. And once, and for all - the pink hats were a clever reference to Trump's characterization of the female genitalia in that video, NOT genitalia itself. That the difference is lost on you is just kind of depressing.
Brian Kotowski 2 hours, 11 minutes ago
Hi Mary
I really couldn't be less interested whether anyone agrees with me or not. But thanks for caring.
From the official march site: "...our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country."
Except if you dare to disagree with our politics. Then go back to kitchen, you stupid cow.
I'd have a lot more respect for this silliness had it been honestly presented as what it was: a far-left clique into which which half of all American are are not welcome. Absent a disclaimer like that, all the lip service about diversity, inclusiveness, & how all women deserve to be heard make this weekend's partygoers hypocrites at best, and liars at worst.
It's also marginally interesting that you chose to address yourself to me, instead of the woman who wrote the letter. It looks like the patriarchy is alive and well.
Debbie Milstead 2 hours, 8 minutes ago
Mary-
Brian is entitled to comment. If his views are different from yours dont become angary and try to insult him. It appears you lack patience-
