From the editor: Sidestepping the spin

Steamboat Springs — The Steamboat Today published a story last week that focused on the city of Steamboat Springs’ new public relations strategy, and particularly, the practice of having a public relations manager manufacture quotes for city council members.
Reporter Scott Franz discovered the story through a Google search, which uncovered a quote in a Steamboat Ski Area promotional brochure that was very similar to the wording in a quote that was attributed to Council President Walter Magill.
When pressed, Magill admitted the quote was crafted by the city’s new public relations manager Mike Lane, who used to head up Steamboat Ski Area’s PR department, and Magill then vowed to speak directly to the press in the future rather than allowing quotes to be written on his behalf.
After discussing the article with the newspaper’s Editorial Board, I realized there might be readers and community members who would benefit from understanding why we believed the article was worth writing, and why the Steamboat Pilot & Today has adopted a policy not to publish quotes from city press releases in the newspaper.
To be clear, the Steamboat Today understands the role of a public relations manager. We get numerous press releases every day, and we view them as story pitches. We can’t report on things we don’t know are happening, and press releases are a good way to provide the news team with basic information about an event or achievement that may or may not be newsworthy.
Our problem with the city’s new public relations strategy centers on the fact that the city is disseminating false information as if it were fact, and that's especially troubling when it comes to putting words into the mouths of elected officials. This issue becomes even more significant during a time when terms like “fake news” and “alternative facts” are making headlines.
This is not a political issue. Journalists are trained to dig up facts and report the truth, and their work is foundational to a participatory democracy. Sometimes, the media misses the mark, but at the grassroots level, our team of reporters at the Steamboat Today works hard every day to get it right and uncover the facts surrounding issues that resonate with our readers.
And this also isn’t an issue of picking on the city council. Instead, it’s about the truth — plain and simple. Either someone said the words or they didn’t, and the practice of making up a quote, attributing it to a council member and including it in an official city press release promotes the release of false information.
This practice of manufactured quotes and the use of a city spokesman also places an unnecessary barrier between elected officials and the constituents they serve. Steamboat is a small community, and we think citizens, as well as reporters, should be able to pick up the phone and communicate directly to council members about issues of importance to them.
It’s part of an elected official’s job to be accessible to the public and to the press, and no one expects that interaction to be perfectly polished or always “on message.” Instead, we want the truth from our government leaders, and we expect honest answers to our questions, not prepared statements or fabricated quotes.
The Steamboat Pilot & Today will continue to cover city government and uncover stories that we believe matter to our readers and our communities. Our journalists will keep digging for the truth, and you can be assured we're getting our information directly from the source and sidestepping the spin.
To reach Lisa Schlichtman, call 970-871-4221, email lschlichtman@SteamboatToday.com or follow her on Twitter @LSchlichtman
Comments
Harvey Lyon 1 hour, 25 minutes ago
The fact is SBS is full of a bunch of "Do-Gooder" liberals who want tons of subsidies for their special cause but don't want to pay for them themselves. They put unbelievable pressure on their elected leaders forcing them to say "what part of NO didn't you understand".
I continue to be amazed as to the imagination liberals exhibit when it comes to new ideas on how to spend other peoples money (OPM). Obviously they stayed away from math, science, accounting, etc in their education as its pretty clear the City Budget supports only so much and the facts are the basics, such as roads, sewers and water, etc. are living on life support.
I can completely understand why elected officials wish to have a PR rep. Frankly they're likely tired of all the abusive special interest calls they get 24/7 from some liberal more interested in getting grants and permission to build a fenced leash free dog area than assuring City infrastructure supports growth and sustainability.
I encourage Ms Schlichtman to make an appointment thru the new PR office when she wishes to speak seriously with a City Council member. And I'd encourage her to write some articles about how our City Government focuses on the basics of any Community as opposed to the current liberal desire for some new sexy but expensive idea. Otherwise we'll end up like Flint, MI.
