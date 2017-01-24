Steamboat briefs: Fundraiser planned for local Navy veteran

A fundraiser will be held Thursday for Navy veteran Rich Van De Carr, a longtime Steamboat Springs resident who is working to pay off medical bills.

The fundraiser takes place at the Veterans of Foreign Wars lounge, 924 Lincoln Ave., and includes a raffle, a taco bar and open mic session.

Van De Carr served in the Navy during the Gulf War and later moved to Steamboat Springs in the early 1990s. He has battled cancer and faced complications and side effects from radiation treatment, leading to unpaid medical bills.

Van De Carr’s sister, Kristen Van De Carr, said her brother is well known across town and spent many years as a taxi driver and driver for Routt County Council on Aging.

Van De Carr is planning a move to Florida to be closer to family and access to veterans’ health benefits.

To donate to Van De Carr, attend the fundraiser or search Heartfelt Farewell to Rich Van De Carr on GoFundMe.

Routt 4-H yearly open house held Wednesday

The annual Routt County 4-H open house will be held from 4:40 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the third floor of the Historic Routt County Courthouse in the Board of County Commissioners room. The Routt County 4-H program aims to provide a safe and positive environment to assist youth in developing life skills through more than 100 projects. Contact Tami Eggers, 4-H agent, at 970-879-0825 for more information, or visit routt.extension.colostate.edu/4-h/.

Over 500 ski free at Howelsen for event

The city of Steamboat Springs hosted its second free ski day of the season at Howelsen Hill Sunday, Jan. 22, and 566 individuals turned out to ski or snowboard.

Coaches from the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club offered free never-ever lessons during two sessions, and the club also hosted a ski jumping clinic in the afternoon.

According to a news release issued by the city, 37.5 percent of free ski day participants were from Steamboat, 25.1 percent were from the Front Range and 10.1 percent were from out of state.

The remaining ski free days at Howelsen Hill will be held Feb. 8 to 12 (with a 104th Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival button), Feb. 26 and March 12.

Lower Knoll to close to public parking

The lower Knoll parking lot at Steamboat Ski Area will serve as a drop-off and pick-up area for participants in the resort’s Trail Busters and Mini Busters children’s ski and snowboard programs on Saturdays. The lot will be closed to public parking on Saturdays through March 4, 2017. Additional free parking is available in the Upper Knoll Lot and Meadows Lot, and paid parking is available at Gondola Square and Torian Plum Plaza.

Christmas trees can be deposited at arena

Through the end of January, Christmas trees may be dropped off anytime in the northeast corner of the Howelsen Ice Arena parking lot. People are asked to remove all tinsel, ornaments, lights and nails from the trees, and wreaths are not to be dropped off. The resulting mulch will be given to residents and used in city parks.