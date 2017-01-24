Parent night planned at Steamboat Springs High School for national drug and alcohol week

— In recognition of National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week, an informational parent night will take place beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Steamboat Springs High School, 45 Maple St.

The 90-minute presentation will include movie trailers and clips from "Chasing the Dragon," "The Untold Story of Andy Irons" and "High School 9-1-1."

Guest speakers will include Routt County Sheriff Garrett Wiggins, Mara Rhodes with the Rx Task Force and Liz Baldwin, a Yampa Valley Medical Center nurse, who will discuss the impact drugs and alcohol have nationally and locally, specifically as the issue relates to youth.

A question-and-answer period will follow.

Both Steamboat Springs High School and Steamboat Springs Middle School students are also participating in the national week.

Students in seventh and eighth grades are attending an assembly where they will listen to 911 calls that occurred in the Steamboat Springs community.

Students in 9th and 10th grades will have an assembly Thursday with the same speakers as the Wednesday parent presentation.

Students in 11th and 12th grades will listen to a presentation Thursday from Austin Eubanks from The Foundry Treatment Center on his experience surviving the Columbine school shooting and how it led to substance abuse and addiction.