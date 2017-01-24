Man acts weird in snow banks: The Record for Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

3:12 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person having difficulty breathing in the 500 block of Wyatt Way.

8:05 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a woman sleeping on a porch in the 800 block of Weiss Drive. Police contacted her, and she left.

8:44 a.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person having a seizure in the 1600 block of Cornice Court.

11:24 a.m. Officers were called to check on the welfare of a person in the 1300 block of Sparta Plaza. The person was fine.

11:50 a.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person having a seizure in the 1800 block of Hunters Court.

12:02 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person having a seizure in the 36200 block of Routt County Road 179.

12:26 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a male juvenile who stole a $10 book while on a school field trip.

2:26 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a car running for awhile in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. The owner was contacted, and everything was fine.

5:49 p.m. Officers contacted a person who had missed their Greyhound bus.

6:38 p.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person who possibly had a stroke in the 200 block of North Grant Avenue.

7:17 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person who fell at Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

7:20 p.m. Officers were called to check on a drunken woman in the 900 block of Weiss Drive. Police spoke with her about places she could stay.

9:22 p.m. Officers were called to issue a trespass warning to a person who got caught shoplifting in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

9:29 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a man climbing snowbanks and acting weird in the 900 block of Confluence Court. The man told police he was playing around. Police had paramedics check out the man, and he was taken to Yampa Valley Medical Center.