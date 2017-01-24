Fundraiser planned for Steamboat Navy veteran Rich Van De Carr

— A fundraiser will be held Thursday for Navy veteran Rich Van De Carr, a longtime Steamboat Springs resident who is working to pay off medical bills.

The fundraiser takes place at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars lounge, 924 Lincoln Ave., and includes a raffle, a taco bar and open mic session.

Van De Carr served in the Navy during the Gulf War and later moved to Steamboat Springs in the early 1990s. He has battled cancer and faced complications and side effects from radiation treatment, leading to unpaid medical bills.

Van De Carr's sister, Kristen Van De Carr, said her brother is well known around town and spent many years as a taxi driver and driver for Routt County Council on Aging.

Van De Carr is planning a move to Florida to be closer to family and access to veterans’ health benefits.

To donate to Van De Carr, attend the fundraiser or search “Heartfelt Farewell to Rich Van De Carr on GoFundMe.