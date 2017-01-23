YVSC launches campaign to reduce household food waste

Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is working to reduce the amount of food local families throw away to help save money and conserve natural resources. The organization will kick off this food waste reduction campaign at its monthly Talking Green education event “Food too Good to Waste,” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Creekside Café, 131 11th St. in downtown Steamboat Springs, according to a news release from the organization.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports an average family throws away 40 percent of its food, wasting approximately $1,500 every year. Reducing food waste not only lowers a family’s grocery bill, but is also an important climate protection strategy. Wasted food squanders the water and energy that went into production and transportation. Rotting food in the landfill releases methane, a harmful greenhouse gas 72 times more potent than carbon dioxide measured through a 20-year period.

Virginia Till, food management and recycling specialist at the EPA office in Denver, is working with YVSC to launch the local food waste reduction campaign. At Talking Green, Till will share strategies about shopping, storing and preparing food that will help attendees toss less, eat well, simplify their lives and save money.

Till challenges people to rethink the way they look at resources today for their children and grandchildren tomorrow. Her motto is “Feed people, not landfills.”



Talking Green attendees can also learn about YVSC’s food waste challenge, in which local families are invited to engage in how to reduce food waste through a six-week period from Feb. 27 to April 10.

YVSC will provide each household a bucket for measuring preventable food waste each week, as well as education, signage, menu planning tips, recipes and support.

Till also will speak at YVSC’s free Sustainable Business Education Breakfast, set for 8 to 9 a.m., Wednesday, Jan.25 at the Steamboat Springs Board of Realtor’s Office, 625 S. Lincoln Ave., No. 202, next to Freshies Restaurant. Till will give a presentation about the EPA’s SaferChoice, WaterSense, EnergyStar and Food Waste Reduction strategies. Businesses can learn about resources and tools to improve their bottom line, save energy and water and reduce waste.

To sign up for the Food Waste Challenge or RSVP for the business breakfast, email cameron@yvsc.org or visit yvsc.org.

Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is a nonprofit organization working to advance sustainability in the Yampa Valley through programs such as Waste Diversion, Energy, Green Building, ReTree Steamboat, Sustainable Schools and Talking Green. Learn more at yvsc.org.