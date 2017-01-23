Steamboat briefs: Small business tax seminar scheduled at CMC

A free seminar about preparing for the 2016 tax season will be offered from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 in classroom 210 at Colorado Mountain College’s Alpine Campus in Steamboat Springs.

The seminar, presented by CPA Dan Bonner, will help small business owners understand typical issues others face in dealing with filing their returns. With many years as a CPA assisting Yampa Valley small businesses and as a small business owner himself, Bonner is well-qualified to provide advice to make good choices entering tax season.

Topics will include, filing dates, changes to tax code for 2016, home office and vehicle deductions, what to bring to your preparer and a discussion on do it yourself business tax software versus using a tax professional.

Though this seminar is free, registration is required. Call 970-870-4491 to sign up.

The seminar is hosted by the Yampa Valley Entrepreneurship Center at Colorado Mountain College, with support from the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association and Routt County.

Group recruits volunteers for victim advocacy programs

Advocates Building Peaceful Communities is recruiting volunteers to become victim advocates to provide on-call services for the 24-hour crisis line. Thirty hours of training is provided and will take place in early February, according to participant schedules. Advocates is a nonprofit agency providing free and confidential services to victims of domestic and sexual violence in Routt County. Those who are interested may call Molly or Diane at 970-879-2034 for more information.

Center for Visual Arts to host talk with Deb Babcock

The Center for Visual Arts, 837 Lincoln Ave., will host its first free artist talk of 2017 at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. Local artist Deb Babcock will present “Walking in the Footsteps of Van Gogh,” sharing images and impressions from her trip to Provence, France, exploring the life and times of Vincent Van Gogh and the places he lived and painted. Email betsy@steamboatartcenter.com or visit steamboatartcenter.com for more information.