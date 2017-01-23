Sandy Conlon: Ode to scoria

Ode to Scoria
O Scoria!
I slide if not foria
Over the roads both icy and cold
Just seeing you makes me bold.
It matters not how steep the hill,
You always nicely fill the bill;
Sand and gravel the size of peas
This winter driver does not please.
Give me cinders from lava rock
Thrown randomly around the clock;
At every stop sign drop them down,
Cast them on roads outside of town.
They don’t disappear when the cold wind blows,
And cars can find them even when it snows;
For the novice on highways covered with ice,
Driving on scoria is really quite nice.
So bring on the trucks with chutes that scatter
For driving in winter is no laughing matter;
When they spread you around, O sweet scoria,
Our winter life is filled with euphoria.
Sandy Conlon
Steamboat Springs
Comments
rhys jones 3 hours, 7 minutes ago
O bring on the sunshine, and dry roads of wonder
Maybe some rain, and a little thunder.
Forget the scoria of winter past
How it cracked your car's glass.
