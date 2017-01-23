Nat Geo: Get soaked in the ‘Boat

— Downtown Steamboat Springs and the Strawberry Park Hot Springs received a positive mention in the February/March issue of National Geographic Traveler magazine as the ideal place to embark upon a road trip through Colorado’s geothermal hot springs.

The article touted the growing number of craft cocktail bars and small-plate dining rooms in Steamboat and suggested stopping at The Laundry before heading for the Mad Creek trail to reach the hot springs (remember the trail is closed in winter, and vacationers are urged to book a shuttle up the slippery slope of County Road 36).

From Steamboat, the itinerary routes hot springs travelers down Colorado Highway 131 and west on I-70 to Glenwood Springs, which claims to have the world’s largest mineral hot springs pool. However, Nat Geo recommends Iron Mountain’s 16 pocket-sized pools instead.

The next destination is the Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort south of Leadville via Colorado Highway 82, Aspen and Independence Pass (in summer only). Mount Princeton resembles Steamboat’s Old Town Hot Springs and a more rustic version of Strawberry Park all in one. Soakers can do the backstroke in a full-sized geothermal heated swimming pool like Old Town’s, or they can find their way to shallow Chalk Creek, where the hot water bubbles up in the midst of a mountain stream, and bathers pile up rocks to make their own “tubs.”

