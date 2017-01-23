Katelyn Ibarra: Why I love 4-H

"Head, heart, hands and health" is the literal meaning of 4-H, but it can also have a much deeper meaning.

For many of our over 300 members in Routt County, this is all they do, it is their life. It has taught them everything from how to take care of their family ranch to leadership skills and how to conduct a proper job interview.

As a member, 4-H has taught me so much. Not only have I received extensive knowledge about all sorts of animals, but I have become a better public speaker, I have gained successful leadership skills, I have gained confidence within myself, I've learned to set goals and reach them and my writing and record-keeping skills have improved dramatically. This is just a basic list of the life skills I have learned through 4-H.

Every project completed must be accompanied by a record book. In a record book, you must keep expense and income records, set goals, write about your experiences, take pictures and more depending on your project.

4-H doesn't just have animal projects, you can partake in cake decorating, leather craft, shooting sports and many more projects.

4-H to me isn't just a club or a community, it's a family. Because of 4-H, I have much more confidence. I have friends throughout the county and state, and I no longer shy away from public speaking.



If you are interested in joining 4-H join, me and my fellow 4-H junior leaders on Jan. 25 in the Board of County Commissioners room anytime between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. The BCC room is located on the third floor of the Historic Routt County Courthouse in downtown Steamboat.

We will be available to answer your 4-H questions and help find the perfect project for you. You can learn more about 4-H on our website at http://routt.extension.colostate.edu/4-h/, by calling 970-879-0825 or stopping by anytime at the CSU Routt County Extension, 136 Sixth St.

Katelyn Ibarra

Steamboat Springs