Drunken people generate calls before happy hour: The Record for Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017

Sunday, Jan. 22, 2016

Police, fire and ambulance calls

12:21 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a liquor violation at the dorms at Colorado Mountain College.

11:09 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to the base of Steamboat Ski Area to assist ski patrol with an injured skier or rider. Responders were called back two more times on Sunday.

12:24 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

2:44 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident at a laundromat in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

1:59 p.m. Officers were called to a report of something that was stolen from the 2200 block of Village Inn Court.

2:08 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken person at the gondola transit center.

3:04 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken person on Walton Creek Road.

5:12 p.m. Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a report of a possible drunken driver on Storm Meadows Drive.

5:42 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken driver in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue.