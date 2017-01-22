Unhealthy-looking moose raises concern: The Record for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017

Police, fire and ambulance calls

1:26 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 2400 block of Pine Grove Road.

9:19 a.m. Officers were called to a report of an unhealthy looking moose near the intersection of Third Street and Maple Street. Officers advised Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

12:13 p.m. Officers were called to a report of harassment in the 1000 block of Village Lane.

12:42 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to a report of a possible structure fire in the 33000 block of Routt County Road 201.

2:50 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a theft in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. A 23-year-old man was pretending to be someone else to obtain ski passes. He was arrested on suspicion of larceny and theft.

6:51 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken pedestrian near the intersection of JD Hays Way and South Lincoln Avenue.

7:00 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident at a store in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue. A female store employee reported that people were looking inside the windows of the business as she was closing up. Officers escorted the woman from the business.



7:03 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance in a room inside a condominium complex in the 2400 block of Ski Trail Lane.

9:47 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a restaurant in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.