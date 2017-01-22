The Record

Unhealthy-looking moose raises concern: The Record for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017

Sunday, January 22, 2017

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017

Crime Stoppers

If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Police, fire and ambulance calls

1:26 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 2400 block of Pine Grove Road.

9:19 a.m. Officers were called to a report of an unhealthy looking moose near the intersection of Third Street and Maple Street. Officers advised Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

12:13 p.m. Officers were called to a report of harassment in the 1000 block of Village Lane.

12:42 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to a report of a possible structure fire in the 33000 block of Routt County Road 201.

2:50 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a theft in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. A 23-year-old man was pretending to be someone else to obtain ski passes. He was arrested on suspicion of larceny and theft.

6:51 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken pedestrian near the intersection of JD Hays Way and South Lincoln Avenue.

7:00 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident at a store in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue. A female store employee reported that people were looking inside the windows of the business as she was closing up. Officers escorted the woman from the business.

7:03 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance in a room inside a condominium complex in the 2400 block of Ski Trail Lane.

9:47 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a restaurant in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

