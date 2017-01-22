Healthy eating: Lemon carrots

1 package (16 ounces) baby carrots or four large carrots cut into two-inch slices

1 1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 cup water

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 teaspoon olive oil

1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons scallions, thinly sliced, plus additional for garnish

In a large, non-stick skillet, combine carrots and water and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 8 to 10 minutes or until carrots are almost tender. Uncover and cook over medium-high heat until water evaporates. Add oil and cook, stirring frequently, for about five minutes or until carrots are lightly browned and just tender. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Cook, tossing for about 2 minutes, or until carrots are evenly coated. Sprinkle with additional scallion, if desired. Serves four.

Nutrition information: Serving size, 1/4 of recipe; calories, 71; fat, 1.7 grams; sodium, 207 milligrams; protein, 1 gram.

Recipe courtesy of fruitsandveggiesmorematters.org.