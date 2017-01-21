Steamboat briefs: Soroco High School lists first semester honor roll students

Soroco High School has announced its honor roll for the first semester of the 2016-17 school year. Students named to the roll have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Soroco honor roll students include the following.

■ Seniors: DaKota Bruner, Kendra Halder, Nathan Rogers, Brandon Veilleux and Michaela Villa Cassandra Constine.

■ Juniors: Schuyler Carlson, Joseph Johnson, Ben Kelley, Mattie Rossi, Kendal Hood, Taylor Sanchez, Bailey Singer, Maxwell Timmerman and Charlee Veilleux

■ Sophomores: Truman Anarella, Hannay Hayes, Taylor Kirby, Jace Logan, Jonah Luciano, Grace Olinger, Grant Redmond, Joshua Taing, Chloe Veilleux and Kayla Wille

■ Freshmen: Kourtney Bruner, Samuel Clyncke, Jadyn Ellis, Nicholas Estes, Morgan Geiger, Kaci Holliday, Bailey Iancovetto, Gabriel Knight, Jesse Koler and Lizet Perez

Routt County 4-H annual open house held Wednesday

The annual Routt County 4-H open house will be held from 4:40 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 on the third floor of the Historic Routt County Courthouse in the Board of County Commissioners room. The Routt County 4-H program aims to provide a safe and positive environment to assist youth in developing life skills through more than 100 projects. Call Tami Eggers, 4-H agent, at 970-879-0825 for more information, or visit routt.extension.colostate.edu/4-h/.

Variety of local crisis support lines available to residents

A variety of crisis support lines are available 24 hours a day to connect local residents dealing with a personal mental health or other type of crisis with trained professionals or volunteers who can provide support.

They include:

■ Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide (REPS) 24-hour crisis line: 970-846-8182

■ Advocates Building Peaceful Communities 24-hour crisis line: 970-879-8888

■ Mind Springs Health 24-hour crisis line: 1-888-207-4004

■ Colorado’s mental health crisis line: 1-844-493- 8255,

In the event of an emergency, dial 911.

Partners hosting Flamingo Flock Fundraiser in January

In honor of National Mentoring Month, Partners in Routt County is encouraging community members to “flock their friends” throughout the month of January. For $20, a flock of pink flamingos can to be placed in the yard of a person’s choice. The flock will roost for about 24 hours before migrating to another yard.

Afraid you might get flocked? Purchase anti-flocking insurance to protect your yard. Funds raised will help to support Partners’ mentoring programs.

For more information about becoming a mentor or how to flock a friend for Partners, visit partnersrouttcounty.org/nationalmentoringmonth or call 970-879-6141, ext. 301.

Local businesses invited to education breakfast meeting

Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is hosting a free presentation for businesses to learn about resources and tools to improve their bottom line, save energy and water and reduce waste at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors conference room, 625 S. Lincoln Ave., No. 202.

Virginia Till, EPA Region 8, will provide information about the EPA’s SaferChoice label products, WaterSense products and water-saving ideas, EnergyStar products and portfolio manager and food waste reduction strategies. Coffee and light breakfast will be provided. To attend, RSVP to cameron@yvsc.org by Tuesday.

Steamboat Springs author to host book marketing seminar

Steamboat Springs author Edith Lynn Hornik-Beer will offer a two-part seminar on “Marketing Your Book” from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 6 and 13 at Colorado Mountain College’s Alpine Campus. The class will explore how to reach television and radio talk shows, how to analyze audiences and how to reach that audience online and off-line. The participants will receive a resource list of accessible talk shows and other news outlets. Hornik-Beer is the author of six books published by such firms as Simon & Schuster, Hazelden and Open Road. She has been on such talk shows as Good Morning America and View From Over Here CRN digital talk radio. The registration deadline is noon Feb. 3. Call 970-870-4444 to register or for more information.

Routt County United Way launches volunteer network

Routt County United Way has announced the start of its new volunteer network, Get Involved Routt County.

This innovative resource will serve as a one-stop interactive hub for both volunteers and nonprofits. Volunteers can easily access volunteer opportunities from various organizations in Routt County by going to volunteer.routtcountyunitedway.org and completing a short profile.

According to United Way officials, Get Involved Routt County is a game-changer for the community’s volunteer network, making it easier for nonprofits to fill their needs and for active citizens to get involved and give back to their community.

Visit volunteer.routtcountyunitedway.org for more information.