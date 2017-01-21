Soroco announces 1st semester honor roll

Saturday, January 21, 2017

Soroco High School has announced its honor roll for the first semester of the 2016-17 school year. Students named to the roll have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Soroco honor roll students include the following.

Seniors: DaKota Bruner, Kendra Halder, Nathan Rogers, Brandon Veilleux abd Michaela Villa Cassandra Constine.

Juniors: Schuyler Carlson, Joseph Johnson, Ben Kelley, Mattie Rossi, Kendal Hood, Taylor Sanchez, Bailey Singer, Maxwell Timmerman and Charlee Veilleux

• Sophomores: Truman Anarella, Hannay Hayes, Taylor Kirby, Jace Logan, Jonah Luciano, Grace Olinger, Grant Redmond, Joshua Taing, Chloe Veilleux and Kayla Wille

Freshmen: Kourtney Bruner, Samuel Clyncke, Jadyn Ellis, Nicholas Estes, Morgan Geiger, Kaci Holliday, Bailey Iancovetto, Gabriel Knight, Jesse Koler and Lizet Perez.

