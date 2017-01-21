Real estate transactions Jan. 12 through 18, 2017

■ 2919 Mountaineer Circle
Seller: Jason and Kristen Keller
Buyer: Ryan and Alicia Igo
Date: Jan. 12, 2017
Price: $970,000
Property description: 2,942-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome, Phase 3, Unit 3B of Mountaineer at Steamboat. Last sold for $739,000 in 2003.
■ 40924 Purple Sage St.
Seller: Debra and Keith Simon
Buyer: William Aric and Adrian Prost
Date: Jan. 12, 2017
Price: $800,000
Property description: 3,293-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 0.36 acres, Filing 1, Lot 28 of Silverview Estates.
■ 897 Majestic Circle
Seller: CHD LLC
Buyer: Luke and Carissa Berlet
Date: Jan. 12, 2017
Price: $650,000
Property description: 0.35 acres of vacant commercial land, Filing 5, Unit 28 of Majestic Valley Townhomes.
■ 1535 Shadow Run Court
Seller: Karolyn K. Zuehlke
Buyer: Joel Thompson
Date: Jan. 13, 2017
Price: $186,000
Property description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 203, Building E of Shadow Run condominiums. Last sold for $96,000 in 2001.
■ 500 Anglers Drive
Seller: Jennifer R. Garrett and BJ Energy Enterprises LP
Buyer: Doris Harrington
Date: Jan. 13, 2017
Price: $420,000
Property description: 1,404-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 103 of Sundance Creek West condominiums. Last sold for $374,900 in 2006.
■ 1468 Bangtail Way
Seller: RCS-Wildhorse Development LLC
Buyer: JBE Deterding LLC
Date: Jan. 13, 2017
Price: $1,290,000
Property description: 2,795-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath condo, Unit C of Homestead at Wildhorse Meadows.
■ 3295 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Kathryn C. Hunter and Kathryn Cummings
Buyer: William Thomas Licking
Date: Jan. 16, 2017
Price: $107,272
Property description: 295-square-foot studio, one-bath condo, Unit A2, Building 1 of Mount Werner Meadows
■ 837 Douglas St.
Seller: Stephanie Reineke
Buyer: Remington Ryan and Katherine Preston Wither
Date: Jan. 16, 2017
Price: $555,000
Property description: 1,954-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.17 acres, Block 4, Lot 8 of Yahmonite addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $307,500 in 2003.
■ 25450 Tanglewood Drive
Seller: Debra Ann and Rogert Steven Groeper, Trustees, Debra Ann Groeper Revocable Trust
Buyer: Jenny L. and David Todd Krentz
Date: Jan. 16, 2017
Price: $450,000
Property description: 1.75 acres of vacant land, Filing 2, Lot 1 of Tanglewood Heights. Last sold for $288,300 in 2011.
■ 39920 Routt County Road 33
Seller: Warren L. and Vicki Debruce Enyeart
Buyer: Jan and Patrick Stanko
Date: Jan. 16, 2017
Price: $313,541
Property description: 2,656-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath residence on 40 acres.
■ 14855 Routt County Road 16
Seller: Philip Davis
Buyer: Mark and Jennifer Schwartz
Date: Jan. 16, 2017
Price: $360,000
Property description: 850-square-foot, three-bedroom house, 176-square-foot, one-bedroom home on 51.61 acres.
■ 1977 Cimarron Circle
Seller: Cimarron 5 LLC
Buyer: 1977 Cimarron LLC
Date: Jan. 16, 2017
Price: $1,300,000
Property description: 3,007-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath townhome, Filing No. 2, Unit 5 of Cimarron at Steamboat. Last sold for $1,036,000 in 2007.
■ No address, Hayden
Seller: Kevin L. and Carolyn M. Kleckler
Buyer: Cottonwood Steamboat LLC
Date: Jan. 17, 2017
Price: $29,500
Property description: 0.21 acres of vacant residential land, Phase I, Filing 1, Lot 47 of Villages of Hayden. Last sold for $31,500 in 2011.
■ 1300 Memphis Belle Court
Seller: Carl Michael Webb III
Buyer: Christopher Howell
Date: Jan. 17, 2017
Price: $502,200
Property description: 3,400-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.25 acres, Lot 1 of Greens subdivision. Last sold for $970,000 in 2013.
■ No address, Stagecoach
Seller: James F. Murray and Sylvia I. Lopez
Buyer: The Land Couple LLC
Date: Jan. 17, 2017
Price: $1,050
Property description: 0.96 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 160 of South Station I at Stagecoach.
■ 2345 Apres Ski Way
Seller: 2345 ASW Phoenix 110 LLC
Buyer: Christopher Vermillion Revocable Trust
Date: Jan. 18, 2017
Price: $494,000
Property description: 2,022-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 110 of Phoenix at Steamboat condominiums. Last sold for $365,000 in 2014.
Total sales — $8,428,563
■ 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: SV Timbers Steamboat LLC
Buyer: Richard Gitter
Date: Jan. 12, 2017
Price: $337,228
Property description: One-eighth interest in and to a 2,373-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-309 of One Steamboat Place.
■ 1000 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc., Fairfield Resorts Inc.
Buyer: Nancy H. Kostovick
Date: Jan. 18, 2017
Price: $60,625
Property description: An undivided interest in and to a unit at The Village at Steamboat.
Total timeshare sales — $397,853
