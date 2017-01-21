Real estate transactions Jan. 12 through 18, 2017

■ 2919 Mountaineer Circle

Seller: Jason and Kristen Keller

Buyer: Ryan and Alicia Igo

Date: Jan. 12, 2017

Price: $970,000

Property description: 2,942-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome, Phase 3, Unit 3B of Mountaineer at Steamboat. Last sold for $739,000 in 2003.

■ 40924 Purple Sage St.

Seller: Debra and Keith Simon

Buyer: William Aric and Adrian Prost

Date: Jan. 12, 2017

Price: $800,000

Property description: 3,293-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 0.36 acres, Filing 1, Lot 28 of Silverview Estates.

■ 897 Majestic Circle

Seller: CHD LLC

Buyer: Luke and Carissa Berlet

Date: Jan. 12, 2017

Price: $650,000

Property description: 0.35 acres of vacant commercial land, Filing 5, Unit 28 of Majestic Valley Townhomes.

■ 1535 Shadow Run Court

Seller: Karolyn K. Zuehlke

Buyer: Joel Thompson

Date: Jan. 13, 2017

Price: $186,000

Property description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 203, Building E of Shadow Run condominiums. Last sold for $96,000 in 2001.

■ 500 Anglers Drive

Seller: Jennifer R. Garrett and BJ Energy Enterprises LP

Buyer: Doris Harrington

Date: Jan. 13, 2017

Price: $420,000

Property description: 1,404-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 103 of Sundance Creek West condominiums. Last sold for $374,900 in 2006.

■ 1468 Bangtail Way

Seller: RCS-Wildhorse Development LLC

Buyer: JBE Deterding LLC

Date: Jan. 13, 2017

Price: $1,290,000

Property description: 2,795-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath condo, Unit C of Homestead at Wildhorse Meadows.

■ 3295 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Kathryn C. Hunter and Kathryn Cummings

Buyer: William Thomas Licking

Date: Jan. 16, 2017

Price: $107,272

Property description: 295-square-foot studio, one-bath condo, Unit A2, Building 1 of Mount Werner Meadows

■ 837 Douglas St.

Seller: Stephanie Reineke

Buyer: Remington Ryan and Katherine Preston Wither

Date: Jan. 16, 2017

Price: $555,000

Property description: 1,954-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.17 acres, Block 4, Lot 8 of Yahmonite addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $307,500 in 2003.

■ 25450 Tanglewood Drive

Seller: Debra Ann and Rogert Steven Groeper, Trustees, Debra Ann Groeper Revocable Trust

Buyer: Jenny L. and David Todd Krentz

Date: Jan. 16, 2017

Price: $450,000

Property description: 1.75 acres of vacant land, Filing 2, Lot 1 of Tanglewood Heights. Last sold for $288,300 in 2011.

■ 39920 Routt County Road 33

Seller: Warren L. and Vicki Debruce Enyeart

Buyer: Jan and Patrick Stanko

Date: Jan. 16, 2017

Price: $313,541

Property description: 2,656-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath residence on 40 acres.

■ 14855 Routt County Road 16

Seller: Philip Davis

Buyer: Mark and Jennifer Schwartz

Date: Jan. 16, 2017

Price: $360,000

Property description: 850-square-foot, three-bedroom house, 176-square-foot, one-bedroom home on 51.61 acres.

■ 1977 Cimarron Circle

Seller: Cimarron 5 LLC

Buyer: 1977 Cimarron LLC

Date: Jan. 16, 2017

Price: $1,300,000

Property description: 3,007-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath townhome, Filing No. 2, Unit 5 of Cimarron at Steamboat. Last sold for $1,036,000 in 2007.

■ No address, Hayden

Seller: Kevin L. and Carolyn M. Kleckler

Buyer: Cottonwood Steamboat LLC

Date: Jan. 17, 2017

Price: $29,500

Property description: 0.21 acres of vacant residential land, Phase I, Filing 1, Lot 47 of Villages of Hayden. Last sold for $31,500 in 2011.

■ 1300 Memphis Belle Court

Seller: Carl Michael Webb III

Buyer: Christopher Howell

Date: Jan. 17, 2017

Price: $502,200

Property description: 3,400-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.25 acres, Lot 1 of Greens subdivision. Last sold for $970,000 in 2013.

■ No address, Stagecoach

Seller: James F. Murray and Sylvia I. Lopez

Buyer: The Land Couple LLC

Date: Jan. 17, 2017

Price: $1,050

Property description: 0.96 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 160 of South Station I at Stagecoach.

■ 2345 Apres Ski Way

Seller: 2345 ASW Phoenix 110 LLC

Buyer: Christopher Vermillion Revocable Trust

Date: Jan. 18, 2017

Price: $494,000

Property description: 2,022-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 110 of Phoenix at Steamboat condominiums. Last sold for $365,000 in 2014.

Total sales — $8,428,563

■ 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: SV Timbers Steamboat LLC

Buyer: Richard Gitter

Date: Jan. 12, 2017

Price: $337,228

Property description: One-eighth interest in and to a 2,373-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-309 of One Steamboat Place.

■ 1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc., Fairfield Resorts Inc.

Buyer: Nancy H. Kostovick

Date: Jan. 18, 2017

Price: $60,625

Property description: An undivided interest in and to a unit at The Village at Steamboat.

Total timeshare sales — $397,853

Visit SteamboatHomefinder.com for more real estate news, home listings and more