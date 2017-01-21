Jail Report for Jan. 14 to Jan. 20, 2017

Saturday, January 21, 2017

Advertisement

The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.

Saturday, Jan. 14

No arrests

Sunday, Jan. 15

Keith M. Allen, 43 — harassment (Steamboat Springs Police Department)

Jade A. Citron, 18 — failure to appear (Routt County Sheriff’s Office)

Ethan J. Culey, 23 — harassment, criminal mischief, obstruction of telephone service, third-degree assault (RCSO)

Timothy L. Durham, 29 — fugitive of justice, DUI, careless driving, driving without valid driver's license, no proof of insurance (RCSO)

Monday, Jan. 16

No arrests

Tuesday, Jan. 17

No arrrests

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Donovan W. Asselin, 28 — DUI, DUI per se, careless driving (RCSO)

Thursday, Jan. 19

No arrests

Friday, Jan. 20

Christopher M. Crowell, 27 — interference with educational institution (SSPD)

Shyla M. Kunshier, 37 — fugitive of justice (Hayden Police Department)

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.