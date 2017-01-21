Jail Report for Jan. 14 to Jan. 20, 2017

The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.
Saturday, Jan. 14
No arrests
Sunday, Jan. 15
Keith M. Allen, 43 — harassment (Steamboat Springs Police Department)
Jade A. Citron, 18 — failure to appear (Routt County Sheriff’s Office)
Ethan J. Culey, 23 — harassment, criminal mischief, obstruction of telephone service, third-degree assault (RCSO)
Timothy L. Durham, 29 — fugitive of justice, DUI, careless driving, driving without valid driver's license, no proof of insurance (RCSO)
Monday, Jan. 16
No arrests
Tuesday, Jan. 17
No arrrests
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Donovan W. Asselin, 28 — DUI, DUI per se, careless driving (RCSO)
Thursday, Jan. 19
No arrests
Friday, Jan. 20
Christopher M. Crowell, 27 — interference with educational institution (SSPD)
Shyla M. Kunshier, 37 — fugitive of justice (Hayden Police Department)
