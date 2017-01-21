Dangerous Martians: The Record for Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

8:07 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a drunken man walking up Elk River Road. He was contacted and was fine.

8:49 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help with a gas leak in the 2600 block of South Copper Frontage.

2:11 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person having a seizure at Fish Creek Falls Road and Tamarack Drive.

2:53 p.m. Officers were called to a report of an armed person in the 1800 block of Lincoln Avenue. Two men were involved in a road rage incident. They got out of their vehicles, and one of the men had a gun. The man with the gun told police he had the gun because the other driver approached him, but he did did not display the gun to the driver.

4:58 p.m. Officers were called to a report of threats at Colorado Mountain College. A man called the college saying he was God, and Martians were going to blow up the school. Police contacted the 27-year-old man and arrested him on suspicion of interference with an educational institution.

5:15 p.m. Officers were called to a report of harassment in the 3600 block of Lincoln Avenue. A woman said she received telephone threats. She blocked the number, then found a note at work saying she owed money.

11:06 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a car alarm going off for 30 minutes in the 600 block of Tamarack Drive.