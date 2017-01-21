Canned quote for elected official, avalanche injury pique readers' interest

1. Steamboat Springs City Council president uncomfortable with new PR position manufacturing 'quotes' for city officials, Jan. 16, 1,556 pageviews

2. Avalanche injures Search and Rescue volunteer during mission, Jan. 13, 1,362 pageviews

3. No-show cleaners led to overflowing garbage at Steamboat Springs Post Office, Jan. 12, 1,142 pageviews

4. Woman suspected of stealing thousands from Steamboat Springs physical therapy employer, 964 pageviews

5. More than 50 new students join Steamboat Springs School District following winter break, Jan. 15, 955 pageviews

6. Skier's death at Breckenridge marks 2nd of season at resort, Jan. 16, 889 pageviews

7. Man must register as a sex offender, Jan. 12, 887 pageviews

8. Jail Report for Jan. 7 to Jan. 13, 2016, Jan. 14, 854 pageviews

9. Reuters: Intrawest, owner of Steamboat Ski Area, exploring a sale, Jan. 13, 803 pageviews

10. Inside Stagecoach Dam: Harnessing the power, Jan. 15, 717 pageviews