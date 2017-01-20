— There's need to know how to skate to have a good time at the Howelsen Hill Ice Arena in downtown Steamboat Springs.

The arena, which also offers open skating sessions, is the home to the only bumper car on ice rides in Colorado, according to the city of Steamboat Springs website, and offers visitors a chance to get out on the ice in a specially designed car and bump into friends and family members.

Reporter John Russell tried out the bumper cars and offers readers a 360-degree view of the experience as part of the Steamboat Pilot & Today's Wish You Were Here 360 video project.

Wish You Were Here: Steamboat 360 video — bumper cars on ice

The sessions last 20 minutes and cost $11 per rider. The rink offers session paired with an open skating session for $18.

Call 970-871-7033 for information of when sessions are offered and to reserve a spot.

