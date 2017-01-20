Today's top 10 weekend events in Steamboat Springs

— Wondering what to do and where to go in Steamboat Springs? We've got you covered with this weekend's top 10 events.

FRIDAY, JAN. 20

1.) Hanuman’s Leap | 6 to 8 p.m. | Sundance Studio, 385 Anglers Drive, Suite D.

Join Jeanie Manchester and take a mythic journey into your heart through posture, story, mudra and mantra. Awaken to both inner and outer alignment as a means to access a deeper understanding of how kundalini is awakened within and begins to heal us from the inside out.

2.) Groovin’ in the Lounge | 6 to 8 p.m. | Aurum Food & Wine, 811 Yampa St.

Sage & Friends is a friendly blend of indie and pop. They are a local emerging trio featuring acoustic instruments and great harmonies.

3.) Acutonic | 10 p.m. | Old Town Pub & Restaurant, 600 Lincoln Ave.

After taking a break, Acutonic has reformed themselves with a few fresh members boasting a new dynamic to their sound of reggae. This band infuses their tunes with elements of rock, hip-hop, funk and jazz.

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

4.) Women’s March on Steamboat Springs | 10 a.m. | Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave.

Bring your passion, your voice and all the love you've got. This is a non-partisan march. All are welcome to join as we unite locally and nationally to stand together in justice, respect and inclusion for all.

5.) Reconstruct Ski Workshop | 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St.

Transform your old equipment into a piece of functional art. Our staff will guide your project and provide samples. You will be cutting, grinding, drilling, sanding, welding, painting and gluing old skis or snowboards during this hands-on workshop. Create something new from something old. The event is limited to 12 students age 15 and older, and a liability waiver is required. Cost is $45. For more information or to register, visit steamboatarts.org/workshops.

6.) Steamboat Wranglers Junior Hockey Game | 8 to 10 p.m. | Howelsen Ice Arena, 285 Howelsen Pkwy.

Enjoy an exciting evening of hockey as the Steamboat Wranglers host the Colorado Thunderbirds at Howelsen Ice Arena.

7.) The Sessh | 10 p.m. | Old Town Pub & Restaurant, 600 Lincoln Ave.

A unique funk project combining the style of historic New Orleans an d the futuristic feel of electrorock and roll.

8.) Deadphish Orchestra 10 p.m. | Schmiggity’s, 821 Lincoln Ave.

The Deadphish Orchestra is a Grateful Dead and Phish cover band, combining the Grateful Dead’s earthy, folky, bluesy sound with Phish’s sharper-around-the-edges funk to form a unique blend of both.

SUNDAY, JAN. 22

9.) Ski & Lunch | 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Stagecoach State Park, 2550 Routt County Road 14.

Meet at Keystone picnic area and ski 2 to 3 kilometers of groomed trails while learning about the winter habitat and events at Stagecoach State Park. Then, enjoy a catered social lunch with park staff. Touring skis are preferred. For more information, call 970-736-2436.

10.) Meet an Olympian: Caroline Lalive Carmichael 1 to 1:30 p.m. | Steamboat Ski Resort, 2305 Mt. Werner Circle.

Join Steamboat Olympian Caroline Lalive Carmichael as she hosts a special “Meet an Olympian” chat at the Olympian display on the second floor of Thunderhead Lodge at the top of the gondola. The Tread of Pioneers Museum and Steamboat Ski Area will present a series of chats with Steamboat Olympians throughout the season providing guests a front-row seat to meet Olympians, see their medals and learn what it’s like to compete at an elite level.

To view a full listing of today’s events visit the Steamboat Happenings page or download the free Steamboat Today news app.