Steamboat briefs: Area Women’s March begins 10 a.m. Saturday

The Women’s March is a national movement to unify and empower everyone who stands for human rights, civil liberties and social justice for all. Cities across the country are marching in solidarity for human rights, and a march is planned in Steamboat Springs from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Women, men and children are invited to participate in the nonpartisan march. The group will gather at the open space by Bud Werner Memorial Library and march south on the sidewalk along either side of Lincoln Avenue to Third Street. The group will then reverse march to the front of the Routt County Courthouse.

According to organizers, the Women’s March in Steamboat is an inclusive march, and everyone who supports human rights is welcome.

Tips offered to help snow-plowing efforts

In advance of more snow Friday and into the weekend, the city of Steamboat Springs reminds residents, property-owners and visitors they can assist with snow plow operations in the following ways.

■ No overnight parking on city streets from Nov. 1 to May 1.

■ Residents are responsible for maintaining their own driveways, parking areas and sidewalks.

■ It is a violation to push, place or put snow into public streets. This activity creates a larger windrow for your neighbor when the streets are plowed.

■ Snow should not put onto fire hydrants.

■ Property owners should be aware that the placing, dumping or pushing of snow onto city streets, handicapped parking areas or adjacent properties is prohibited.

■ Adjacent property owners/tenants are responsible for the proper same-day removal of snow from sidewalks without depositing snow in city streets.

■ The city’s snow storage exists in the right-of-way along residential streets and is typically 10 to 15 feet from the edge of the pavement. City plows use this location to deposit snow from plowing.



■ Parents should ensure kids’ snow caves or forts are built a safe distance from the city right-of-way and be mindful of snow loads on roofs.



Motorists should take it slowly and give plows space to maneuver; they can’t stop or turn as easily as most vehicles.

YVSC kicks off food waste challenge

The Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is working to reduce the amount of food local families throw away to help save money and conserve natural resources. YVSC is kicking off this food waste reduction campaign at the monthly Talking Green adult education event “Food Too Good to Waste” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Creekside Café in downtown Steamboat Springs.

Virginia Till, sustainable food management and recycling specialist at the EPA office in Denver, will present strategies on shopping, storing and preparing food that will help attendees to toss less, eat well, simplify their lives and save money. Till also will speak at YVSC’s free Sustainable Business Education Breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Steamboat Springs Board of Realtor’s Office, 625 S. Lincoln Ave.

Businesses can learn about resources and tools to improve their bottom line, save energy and water and reduce waste. RSVP for the breakfast to cameron@yvsc.org.

Red Hat Society holds Bible study group

Casey’s Pond will begin hosting monthly meetings of a new Red Hat Society Bible study and social group.

The first meeting takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday at Casey’s Pond, 2855 Owl Hoot Trail. The meetings will include a social time with refreshments and a Bible study led by Jill Hunstad. The first meeting will study the Precept Ministries curriculum, “Lord, Teach Me to Pray in 28 days,” by Kay Arthur.

The Red Hat Society is an international social organization originally founded in 1998 in the United States for women 50 and older. Saturday there are 20,000 chapters in the U.S. and in more than 30 other countries. The groups are known for wearing red hats and purple accessories.

Email info@caseyspond.org or call 970-879-8855 for more information and to RSVP.

Routt County 4-H to host open house

The annual 4-H open house will be held from 4:40 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, on the third floor of the Historic Routt County Courthouse in the Board of County Commissioners’ Room. The Routt County 4-H program aims to provide a safe and positive environment to assist youth in developing life skills through more than 100 projects. Contact Tami Eggers, 4-H agent, at 970-879-0825 for more information, or visit routt.extension.colostate.edu/4-h.