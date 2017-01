Routt County school lunch menus for the week of Jan. 23

• Steamboat Springs School District Monday: Chicken sausage gumbo with hushpuppies. Tuesday: Beef taco (hard or soft shell) Wednesday: Pasta Vicenza style or Alfredo sauce Thursday: Barbecue pork sandwich Friday: Homemade pizza (gluten-free available) • Hayden School District Monday: Chicken parmesan, stewed tomatoes, sliced pears, wheat rolls, milk Tuesday: Turkey dogs, minestrone soup, potato salad, fresh pears, milk Wednesday: Barbecue pork sandwich, green bean casserole, cranberry trail mix Thursday: Turkey super nachos, green garden salad, roasted garbanzos, fresh apples, milk Friday: Baked chicken, mushroom soup, fresh pineapple, banana bread, milk • South Routt School District Monday: Cheeseburgers, oven potato wedges, fruit and vegetable bar, milk Tuesday: Vegetable lo mein, eggroll, fruit and vegetable bar, milk Wednesday: Meatball sub, fruit and vegetable bar, milk Thursday: Barbecue chicken, cornbread, fruit and vegetable bar, milk Friday: No school