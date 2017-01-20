Routt County Council on Aging menus for the week of Jan. 23

• Steamboat Springs Community Center

Monday: Sloppy Joe, baked beans, macaroni salad, banana, cake

Tuesday: Clam chowder, chef salad, crackers, brownie

Thursday: Roast chicken, brown rice, broccoli, tossed salad, carrot cake

Friday: Ham and cheese, macaroni, Brussels sprouts, wheat roll, Waldorf salad, chocolate pudding

• Hayden American Legion Hall

Tuesday: Clam chowder, chef salad, crackers, brownie

Thursday: Roast chicken, brown rice, broccoli, tossed salad, carrot cake

• South Routt Community Center

Monday: Sloppy Joe, baked beans, macaroni salad, banana, cake

Wednesday: Clam chowder, chef salad, crackers, brownie

Friday: Ham and cheese, macaroni, Brussels sprouts, wheat roll, Waldorf salad, chocolate pudding

All lunches are served at noon. There is a recommended donation of $3 per lunch for those 60 and older and $6 for those younger than 60. A $30 punch card is good for 10 lunches for seniors 60 and older or five lunches for those younger than 60. Find detailed menus at rccoaging.org. Call 970-879-0633 to make a lunch reservation, request Meals on Wheels or arrange for a van pickup.