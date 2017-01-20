Disorderly drunken man at pool: The Record for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

2:27 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a sick person in the 2000 block of Ski Time Square Drive.

6:43 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a disturbance between a mother and her son in the 1600 block of Shadow Run Frontage.

9:53 a.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person with a medical problem in the 27500 block of Après Ski Way.

2:20 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person who fell at a retirement community in the 2800 block of Owl Hoot Trail.

2:56 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a car parked in someone’s carport in the first block of Blue Sage Lane. It belonged to a person cleaning a neighbor’s house.

3:50 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers were called to help three stranded snowmobilers on Buffalo Mountain.

8:09 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help with a gas leak in the 2200 block of Après Ski Way.

8:56 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken man being disorderly at a hotel pool in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. The man was not a guest at the hotel and was arrested.

10:45 p.m. Officers were called to a report of artwork stolen from a rental condo in the 1900 block of Storm Meadows Drive. The $800 artwork had been replaced with something else.

11:27 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a car alarm going off for the past two hours in the 1900 block of Cornice Road.