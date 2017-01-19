Zolopht takes over Schmiggity’s

— For the first few shows these musicians played, they went by a different band name each time.

When the band formed eight years ago, “we didn’t really take ourselves seriously,” rhythm guitar and vocalist Zac Grant laughed.

If you go: What: Zolopht When: 10 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 Where: Schmiggity’s, 821 Lincoln Ave.

But when their audiences started to take them seriously, “Zolopht and the Destroyers” dropped the “and the Destroyers” and buckled down.

The band takes over the Schmiggity’s stage at 10 p.m. Friday.

“Antidepressant is our vibe,” Grant said, “And it seems the band has grown into the name, rather than the other way around.”

Zolopht performs "Run Away"

Zolopht calls its genre funk-rock-reggae or high-desert psychedelic reggae.

“Sublime meets Pink Floyd, plus a horn section,” Grant said.

Alongside Grant is Cam Vilar on lead guitar and vocals; Geoff Mueck on bass guitar; Jared Schmidt on drums and vocals; Greg Indivero on percussion; Ian McGowan on violin; Daniel Ohlson on trumpet; and Cody Krieger on saxophone.

Zolopht’s aim is to get its audience into a dance party early on and to keep the energy going into the early hours.

With eight members juggling work outside of the band — including graphic design, ownership of a crepe catering company and a coffee shop and acoustic gigs — scheduling tours for the Grand Junction-based band isn’t simple, but the group generally fits in three national tours per year, plus frequent shows around the region.

Zolopht is fresh off its three-week West Coast tour but still itching to play again. Schmiggity’s will be the band’s first show back in Colorado, post-tour.

The members are also focusing on writing their third album.

“We’re going to take our time with it,” Grand said. “The first two albums, we pumped out pretty quickly, and we’re proud of what we came out with, but with this one, we’re going to let it breathe a little bit.”

He notes the first two albums are a combination of strong lyrical tracks and songs on the more fun side, including one titled “Booty Call.”

“This album will be more meaningful,” Grant said. “It’s more about what’s going on in our lives and what’s going on in the world.

“We’ve taken some new stuff on the road, and the response has been incredible,” he added.

Their new song “Weight of the World” is not about the money you make in life, Grant said, but what you leave behind.

The band worked with several nonprofits, a tradition began when the band was robbed of all their instruments and equipment from their van this past July. But within two months, the Grand Junction community, fans and friends across the country and fellow musicians raised $25,000 to get Zolopht back on its feet and touring again.

This year, Zolopht is partnering with Western Colorado Suicide Prevention Foundation to fundraise and raise awareness about the growing issue.

“We feel whatever platform we have, we should use to get the conversation started,” Grant said. “Just be there for one another.”