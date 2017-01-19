Today's Top 5 Events in Steamboat Springs on Thursday, Jan. 19

Thursday, January 19, 2017

photo

Photo by John F. Russell

The reception area at the new Jan Bishop Cancer Center, located inside the Yampa Valley Medical Center, offers views of Steamboat Ski Area.

Steamboat SpringsJan Bishop Cancer Center Grand Opening | 5 to 7 p.m. | Jan Bishop Cancer Center, 110 Central Park Dr. | Free

Join Yampa Valley Medical Center's Cancer Care team and Dr. Robert Rifkin for a public open house, tours and refreshments to celebrate the opening of the Jan Bishop Cancer Center.

photo

Photo by Scott Franz

A great blue heron flies above Stagecoach Reservoir as the Silver Creek Fire billows smoke Sunday. Fueled by strong winds, the fire grew to 303 acres through the weekend.

Fire, Wildlife & Habitat: An exploration of fire and its influence in the West | 7:30 p.m. | Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave.

U.S. Forest Service Wildlife Biologist Missy Dressen explores the history of fire in the U.S. and works through a timeline on how fire is managed today. A local case study will explore fire ecology, application of fire and wildlife's response to the habitat changes. This free community talk is presented by Bud Werner Memorial Library, Yampatika & the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest.

photo

Courtesy photo

"Comrades on the Colca" by Eugene Buchanan

Author Talk with Eugene Buchanan | 7 p.m. | Off the Beaten Path, 68 Ninth St.

Eugene Buchanan, author of "Comrades on the Colca," will share the stories behind his latest tale of travel and adventure. Books will be available for signing.

photo

Photo by John F. Russell

Dancer Ariel Tredway performs a "jump rope" number during rehearsal for this year's Dance Showcase in the Steamboat Springs High School auditorium. Performances for this year's student-run show are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets cost $8 for students, $10 for adults and $12 for reserved seats.

Steamboat Springs High School Dance Showcase | 7 to 9 p.m. | Steamboat Springs High School, 45 Maple St.

Watch SSHS featured dancers in the 21st Annual Dance Showcase Production.

photo

Photo by John F. Russell

Bass player Denton Turner, guitarist Tyree Woods and banjo player Gabe Riding have combined their efforts to create the band, Buffalo Commons. The group describes its sound as "soul music from outer space.”

Buffalo Commons | 10 p.m. | Schmiggity’s, 821 Lincoln Ave.

An original three piece folk-n-soul band from the Yampa Valley.

To view a full listing of today’s events visit the Steamboat Happenings page or download the free Steamboat Today news app.

