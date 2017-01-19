Today's Top 5 Events in Steamboat Springs on Thursday, Jan. 19

— Jan Bishop Cancer Center Grand Opening | 5 to 7 p.m. | Jan Bishop Cancer Center, 110 Central Park Dr. | Free

Join Yampa Valley Medical Center's Cancer Care team and Dr. Robert Rifkin for a public open house, tours and refreshments to celebrate the opening of the Jan Bishop Cancer Center.

Fire, Wildlife & Habitat: An exploration of fire and its influence in the West | 7:30 p.m. | Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave.

U.S. Forest Service Wildlife Biologist Missy Dressen explores the history of fire in the U.S. and works through a timeline on how fire is managed today. A local case study will explore fire ecology, application of fire and wildlife's response to the habitat changes. This free community talk is presented by Bud Werner Memorial Library, Yampatika & the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest.

Author Talk with Eugene Buchanan | 7 p.m. | Off the Beaten Path, 68 Ninth St.

Eugene Buchanan, author of "Comrades on the Colca," will share the stories behind his latest tale of travel and adventure. Books will be available for signing.

Steamboat Springs High School Dance Showcase | 7 to 9 p.m. | Steamboat Springs High School, 45 Maple St.

Watch SSHS featured dancers in the 21st Annual Dance Showcase Production.

Buffalo Commons | 10 p.m. | Schmiggity’s, 821 Lincoln Ave.

An original three piece folk-n-soul band from the Yampa Valley.

