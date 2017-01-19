Steamboat briefs: Steamboat Springs lodging barometer predicts 70 percent capacity

About 11,000 visitors are expected to be in town Saturday, according to the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association’s lodging barometer released Wednesday.

The figure represents 70 percent capacity at area lodging properties, with downtown occupancy at 91 percent. On the mountain, hotels are forecast at 79 percent capacity, and condos are expected to be 63 percent full.

Lodging is expected to dip to 9,100 visitors by Wednesday.

The chamber’s lodging barometer is based on survey data from local lodging properties. Its primary function is to help businesses determine staffing levels during the winter and summer tourism seasons. Actual lodging occupancy levels tend to increase from the forecast levels as a result of last-minute bookings.

Group hosts intervention training to be held in February

Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide will hold an Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training for any groups or individuals interested in an in depth understanding of how to quickly intervene and prevent someone from dying by suicide.

The two-day workshop, will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 17 and 18 at Yampa Valley Medical Center and is designed to give participants knowledge and skills that will help them know how to intervene when they fear someone might be at risk for suicide and/or suffering from depression.

Those participating will also become certified as Suicide Prevention Advocates and therefore able to volunteer in the Emergency Department at Yampa Valley Medical Center when patients are admitted with suicide ideation or attempt.

Participants will learn to link people with community resources; apply a model for intervention; reach out and offer support; recognize opportunities to help; and recognize the warning signs of depression and/or suicide.

The workshop is free, and breakfast and lunch provided Call REPS Executive Director Mindy Marriott at 970-846-8182 or email info@steamboatreps.com to enroll.

T-shirt sale to benefit local girl battling kidney cancer

A T-shirt sale is taking place to benefit Sofia Scherff-Zamora, a Strawberry Park Elementary third-grader battling kidney cancer.

A “Team Sofia” T-shirt has been designed with the help of Chaos Ink in Craig, with shirts available for $18. Ten dollars from each shirt sold will go directly to the family to offset medical bills and travel expenses to Denver for treatment.

Those interested in purchasing a T-shirt can do so with a credit or debit card directly through Chaos Ink, by calling 970-824-3920, or visiting the shop at 80 East Fourth St. in Craig.

For more information about fundraisers for Scherff-Zamora, search “Team Sofia” on Facebook.

Free Nia class will be offered at Yoga Lila Studio on Sunday

Yoga Lila Studio will offer a free Nia class from 11 a.m. to noon. Nia classes offer a blend of dancing and movement to an array of world music. No experience is necessary, and all ages are welcome. Call Patty Zimmer at 970-846-5608 for more information. Yoga Lila is located at 1955 Bridge Lane in Steamboat Springs, next to Excel Gymnastics.

Round table set to be hosted by Colorado historical fund

History Colorado State Historical Fund will hold a community round table from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Tread of Pioneers Museum, 800 Oak St. in Steamboat Springs. RSVP by contacting Stefanie Baltzell at stefanie.baltzell@state.co.us or 303-866-3493.

Area Center for Visual Arts accepts docents in February

The Center for Visual Arts is expanding its docent program to include new members beginning February. Emphasizing art education in the community, CVA docents lead group tours, assist at special events, including lectures and workshops, greet visitors to the gallery and conduct art sales.

Typically CVA docents spend one day per month greeting visitors. Other part-time opportunities include helping with fundraising efforts and serving on specific committees such as Art Walk, exhibits and facilities

Currently the Center for Visual Arts, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, provides exhibit space for emerging artists and displays the work of highly accomplished regional artists. CVA coordinates the popular First Friday Art Walk and presents free Guest Artist Lectures to local artists and the community at-large.



In return for their service, docents receive free admission to CVA events, discounted prices on art, meet people in the industry and expand their art education. CVA hosts “Meet the Artists” evenings for docents, visits to artists’ studios and excursions to Front Range galleries and museums, including the Denver Art Museum.

Those interested should email etsy@ssteamboatartcenter.com or call 970-846-8365.

Documentary about Syria’s refugee crisis shows at library

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free screening of “After Spring,” a new feature documentary produced by Jon Stewart that focuses on the Syrian refugee crisis, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, in Library Hall.

With the Syrian conflict now in its sixth year, millions of people continue to be displaced. “After Spring” is the story of what happens next. By following two refugee families in transition and aid workers fighting to keep the camp running, viewers will experience what it is like to live in Zaatari, the largest camp for Syrian refugees.

The film made its world premiere at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival. Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.