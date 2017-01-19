Organizers expecting 500 for Women's March on Steamboat Springs

— Organizers are expecting 500 or more people for Saturday’s Women’s March on Steamboat Springs, a positive demonstration that coincides with hundreds of others across the nation and world.

If you go: What: Women's March on Steamboat Springs When: 10 a.m. Saturday, performances on courthouse lawn beginning at 11 a.m. Where: Starts at the lawn outside Bud Werner Memorial Library and heads east

The march begins moving at 10 a.m. Saturday from the lawn outside the Bud Werner Memorial Library, and marchers will head east on Lincoln Avenue, before turning around at Third Street and traveling back to the courthouse, where a series of talks and performances will take place.

Organizer Linda May, a 20-year, part-time Steamboat Springs resident, said she’s been inspired by the community's interest in joining the march, which aims to promote women’s rights and the rights of all people.

“I think we’re all concerned about the future of our country, and we believe in human rights and social justice, and I feel the people turning out in the march feel the same way,” May said.

Fellow organizer Helen Beall said she felt overwhelmed by the amount of interest in the local march and has grown inspired through twice-weekly conference calls with organizers from other marches across the country and world.

“A lot of these marches are just bigger than anyone anticipated,” Beall said. “The purpose is to send a strong message to our upcoming administration that women’s rights are human rights, and all people deserve equality.”

Beall said organizers are trying to keep the march positive and orderly.

No parking is available at Bud Werner Memorial Library, and participants are asked to walk or bus to the march starting point and arrive before 10 a.m., when the march will begin.

A handful of marshals in vests will help direct marchers and keep them on the sidewalks during the march. Participants should follow traffic signals. Businesses with bathrooms open to marchers will be identified with a sign on the front, and include Déjà Vu Boutique, the Steamboat Springs Police Department and Off the Beaten Path.

Performances at the courthouse will begin at 11 a.m. and be emceed by May. Performers include Sage & Friends, Jack Dysart and poetry by Speak.

For more information or to RSVP to the march, search Women’s March on Steamboat Springs on Facebook.

To reach Teresa Ristow, call 970-871-4206, email tristow@SteamboatToday.com or follow her on Twitter @TeresaRistow