Elevator issues: The Record for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

9:44 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help people trapped in an elevator in the 2300 block of Storm Meadows Drive.

9:49 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of an unexplained charge on a credit card in the 600 block of Marketplace Plaza.

11:28 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a bullet hole in a window in the 1000 block of 13th Street.

2:26 p.m. A person came to the police department to report internet harassment.

9:11 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a sick person in the 1000 block of Longview Circle.