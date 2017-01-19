Elevator issues: The Record for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

Crime StoppersIf you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.
Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017
9:44 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help people trapped in an elevator in the 2300 block of Storm Meadows Drive.
9:49 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of an unexplained charge on a credit card in the 600 block of Marketplace Plaza.
11:28 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a bullet hole in a window in the 1000 block of 13th Street.
2:26 p.m. A person came to the police department to report internet harassment.
9:11 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a sick person in the 1000 block of Longview Circle.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID