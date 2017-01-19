Aerial silks, belly and swingin' boys: Steamboat's Dance Showcase offers something for everyone

— The entirely student-run Steamboat Springs High School Dance Showcase has a little something for everyone.

With the show’s traditional senior belly dance routine, an upper-level funky jazz four-piece number and an aerial silks performance — and no dance lasting more than three minutes — audience members can’t afford to look away, even for a moment.

“It’s going to be really fun for the community to come see,” said Ann Brenner, the school’s athletic and activities secretary and staff advisor for the show.

The showcase, called “Nani,” premiered Thursday and continues with shows at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Steamboat Springs High School, 45 East Maple St.

Senior Keala Fraioli is the show’s director and producer — roles typically spread between many students — as well as a choreographer and dancer in several of the pieces.

“It’s just what I’ve always loved to do,” said Fraioli, who, in spite of stellar grades and extracurricular achievements, plans to put off college and audition to become a dancer at Walt Disney World after graduation.

One fun piece of the show, Fraioli said, is the showcase’s swing number, which was choreographed by seniors Tucker Sanford and Olivia Hobson.

Sanford, who learned to swing dance at the Moonhill Schoolhouse in North Routt, was eager to join the showcase after hosting monthly swing dances at the schoolhouse over the last year.

He taught Hobson what he knew and recruited other male friends to join the show, leading to a swing number with six male-female dancing pairs.

“It’s fun because you’re partner dancing, and you’re making your partner look good,” Sanford said.

Sanford said the swing piece is the only true partner dance in the show, as well as the only piece with several male dancers following choreography.

Brenner noted that the showcase is in its 21st year and continues to be a performance that attracts the attention of young dancers who one day hope to be on the same stage.

“We really try to make it so our younger dancers and elementary-age kids will want to get interested in dance,” Brenner said.

Tickets are on sale at the high school and at All That and are $20 for reserved seating, $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.

