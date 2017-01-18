Steamboat's Radway flips to 2 firsts in Aspen

— Actually performing a difficult trick during a moguls runs takes more than guts and skill.

It takes work, and for Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club moguls skier Kenzie Radway that work started in the summer, first on a trampoline, then on the water ramps at Bald Eagle Lake.

Eventually an athlete can try the move on snow, but before they can use it in a competition, they have to pass a test.

“They’re judged on five different jumps, on their take-off, how comfortable they are, the size of the jump, the landing and their ability to ski away from it,” Winter Sports Club moguls coach Lars Johnson said.

Radway finally got the approval late last week to use a new backflip she’d been perfecting. That worked paid off in a big way as she won two of the three competitions at a Rocky Mountain Division moguls event over the weekend in Aspen.

Radway won an individual moguls competition Saturday, placed fifth in another on Sunday then came back to win again in a dual moguls event on Monday.

“It’s huge for her,” Johnson said. “For her, the sights are limitless right now. Now she’s going to be a force to be reckoned with in the Rocky Mountain Division.”

Radway’s success highlighted a strong weekend of skiing for Johnson’s bunch — Steamboat’s U19 and U17 skiers.

On the girls side, Riley Hodges came away from Saturday’s comp with a 10th-place finish. Landon Wendler was fourth on the boys side, Ben Hoefer 13th and Tallak Myhre 38th.

Wendler was sharp again on Sunday, placing fifth. Hoefer was 13th and Myhre 34th while Hodges was 19th for the girls.

Finally, Hoefer fought for an eighth-place finish Monday in the duals competition.

“We’re skiing really well,” Johnson said. “We put in the work this fall, and it’s starting to show now. The kids are having fun and skiing well, and we’re right in the heart of our competition season.”

Next up for the team is a trip this weekend for competitions in Vail.

