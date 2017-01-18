Steamboat briefs: Fire, wildlife, habitat talk to be held at library Thursday

Bud Werner Memorial Library, Yampatika and the Routt National Forest present “Fire, Wildlife & Habitat: An exploration of fire and its influence in the West,” an evening with U.S. Forest Service Wildlife Biologist Missy Dressen at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Library Hall. During this free talk, Dressen will explore the history of fire in the U.S. and work through a timeline to how fire is managed.

Historically, fire patterns were altered across the West with fire suppression, but today’s conditions have changed with a buildup of fuels, homes in the urban interface and climate change. With these changes, wildlife habitats are likely experiencing changes beyond their historical range of variability. In some areas, habitats have remained for decades in a late successional phase, which may alter the wildlife dynamics, distribution and species composition. In other places, wildfire is changing Western landscapes, and fire’s role can have positive and negative effects on wildlife.

A local case study will explore fire ecology, application of fire and wildlife’s response to the habitat changes.

For more information, visit steamboatlibrary.org/events.

Steamboat author slated to host book marketing seminar

Steamboat Springs author Edith Lynn Hornik-Beer will offer a two-part seminar on “Marketing Your Book” from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 6 and 13 at Colorado Mountain College’s Alpine Campus. The class will explore how to reach television and radio talk shows, how to analyze audiences and how to reach that audience online and off-line. The participants will receive a resource list of accessible talk shows and other news outlets. Hornik-Beer is the author of six books published by firms such as Simon & Schuster, Hazelden and Open Road. She has been on talk shows such as Good Morning America and View From Over Here CRN digital talk radio. The registration deadline is noon Feb. 3. Call 970-870-4444 to register or for more information.

Small business tax seminar offered at CMC Alpine Campus

A free seminar about preparing for the 2016 tax season will be offered from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 in Room 210 at Colorado Mountain College’s Alpine Campus in Steamboat Springs.

The seminar, presented by CPA Dan Bonner, will help small business owners understand typical issues others face in dealing with filing tax returns. With many years as a CPA assisting Yampa Valley small businesses and as a small business owner himself, Bonner is well qualified to provide advice to make good choices entering tax season.

Topics will include, filing dates, changes to tax code for 2016, home office and vehicle deductions, what to bring to your preparer and a discussion on do-it-yourself business tax software versus using a tax professional.

Though this seminar if free, registration is required. Call 970-870-4491 to sign up.

The seminar is hosted by the Yampa Valley Entrepreneurship Center at Colorado Mountain College, with support from the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association and Routt County.

Insight offered into refugee camp by Steamboat native

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents “We Are All Refugees,” an evening with Steamboat native Jenny Spencer sharing stories about the lives and livelihoods in Africa’s Kakuma Refugee Camp, at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in Library Hall.

Settled in the dry and dusty Turkana District of northwest Kenya, Kakuma Refugee Camp is home to nearly 200,000 refugees from across the East African Region. Spend the evening with Spencer learning about the people of Kakuma and the role of the international community in their lives, based on a recent study commissioned by the World Food Programme and UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Spencer is a food security analyst working on humanitarian issues in East Africa. An advocate of evidence-based decision-making, her research has directly impacted policies and programs related to refugees and other vulnerable populations. Born and raised in Steamboat Springs, Spencer earned her bachelor of arts from the University of Colorado’s Department of International Affairs and her masters of science degree in applied economics from Johns Hopkins University.

Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

Hayden Public Library to improve research experience

Hayden Public Library offers online database options to patrons to improve research experience.

These databases include Auto Repair Reference Center, Consumer Health Complete, Business Search Premier, Legal Information Reference Center, Psychology & Behavioral Science, Explora for the Elementary, Middle and High School, Science Reference Center, Funk & Wagnalls New Encyclopedia, Newspaper Source and much more.



The databases are accessible from the library and online at haydenpubliclibrary.org. Call for the login and password information.

The library is hosting an informational class about the database at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, for all ages. Call 970-276-3777 for more information.